ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Make Hand-in-Hand Appearance After Years At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash - Watch

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai make romantic public appearance after years ( Video: ANI video grabs )

Hyderabad: Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on November 5 in Mumbai saw the usual turnout of Bollywood's biggest names. However, the moment that stood out was the arrival of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The couple, who are rarely seen stepping out together at public events in recent times, walked in hand-in-hand and posed together for photographers outside Malhotra's residence. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was not present.

Aishwarya opted for a red saree with a golden zari border and a sequinned pallu, paired with red lipstick and a statement necklace. Abhishek complemented her in a formal desi look. The two held hands as they made their way to Manish's Diwali bash. Needless to say, the couple grabbed attention from both guests and paparazzi stationed outside. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai make romantic public appearance after years (Video: ANI) Aishwarya and Abhishek's joint appearance comes at a time when the couple has largely kept their public outings separate. Even when they were seen together, the distance was visible, which fueled speculation about trouble in their marriage. However, their latest outing together after several years has finally put an end to these rumours. While Aishwarya has never addressed speculations around separation rumours, Abhishek in an interview spoke about the scrutiny around his personal life.