Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Make Hand-in-Hand Appearance After Years At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash - Watch
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash has left fans thrilled.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on November 5 in Mumbai saw the usual turnout of Bollywood's biggest names. However, the moment that stood out was the arrival of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
The couple, who are rarely seen stepping out together at public events in recent times, walked in hand-in-hand and posed together for photographers outside Malhotra's residence. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was not present.
Aishwarya opted for a red saree with a golden zari border and a sequinned pallu, paired with red lipstick and a statement necklace. Abhishek complemented her in a formal desi look. The two held hands as they made their way to Manish's Diwali bash. Needless to say, the couple grabbed attention from both guests and paparazzi stationed outside.
Aishwarya and Abhishek's joint appearance comes at a time when the couple has largely kept their public outings separate. Even when they were seen together, the distance was visible, which fueled speculation about trouble in their marriage. However, their latest outing together after several years has finally put an end to these rumours.
While Aishwarya has never addressed speculations around separation rumours, Abhishek in an interview spoke about the scrutiny around his personal life.
Responding to rumours, Abhishek said, "Earlier, things said about me didn't affect me. But today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people twist it. Because negative news sells." Jr Bachchan also added that the cacophony no longer bothers him but it certainly does his loved ones. "You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to," he added.
Abhishek and Aishwarya first appeared together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and went on to star in several films, including Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), and Sarkar Raj (2008). They were last seen together on screen in Mani Ratnam's Raavan (2010).
Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in January 2007, and the couple tied the knot in April of the same year. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.
Abhishek will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, a gangster drama headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, who plays an assassin mentoring Suhana Khan. Abhishek is set to play the antagonist in the film. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Akshaye Oberoi in pivotal roles.
Aishwarya was last seen on big screens in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023. The diva is yet to announce her next.