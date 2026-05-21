ETV Bharat / entertainment

AICWA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Protection For Film Industry Workers Amid Economic Crisis

Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement urgent steps for the protection of workers and the future of the Indian film industry amid the growing global economic crisis.

In letter, AICWA highlighted that the Indian film industry is one of the country’s largest creative and employment-generating sectors, supporting lakhs of workers, technicians, junior artists, artists and daily wage earners. The association stated that the industry is still struggling to fully recover from the financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AICWA said that during the pandemic, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of workers lost employment, while others were forced to continue production work with reduced manpower, longer working hours and salaries reduced to less than half. Many workers reportedly left the industry and shifted to other forms of employment to survive.

“Thousands of skilled workers and struggling artists were forces to leave the profession permanently, while many young people stopped entering the industry due to growing uncertainty and instability,” the letter stated.

The association further stated that even after the COVID-19 period, the number of films, television serials and advertising shoots reduced drastically, leading to a major decline in employment opportunities across the entertainment sector.

Highlighting present concerns, AICWA said the continuing crisis in West Asia, rising fuel prices, transportation expenses, inflation and global economic pressure are creating serious financial challenges for the Indian film industry.