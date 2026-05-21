AICWA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Protection For Film Industry Workers Amid Economic Crisis
AICWA has urged the Prime Minister to take urgent measures to protect film industry workers amid rising costs and global economic uncertainty.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement urgent steps for the protection of workers and the future of the Indian film industry amid the growing global economic crisis.
In letter, AICWA highlighted that the Indian film industry is one of the country’s largest creative and employment-generating sectors, supporting lakhs of workers, technicians, junior artists, artists and daily wage earners. The association stated that the industry is still struggling to fully recover from the financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AICWA said that during the pandemic, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of workers lost employment, while others were forced to continue production work with reduced manpower, longer working hours and salaries reduced to less than half. Many workers reportedly left the industry and shifted to other forms of employment to survive.
“Thousands of skilled workers and struggling artists were forces to leave the profession permanently, while many young people stopped entering the industry due to growing uncertainty and instability,” the letter stated.
The association further stated that even after the COVID-19 period, the number of films, television serials and advertising shoots reduced drastically, leading to a major decline in employment opportunities across the entertainment sector.
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a formal letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, regarding an urgent appeal titled:— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) May 21, 2026
“Protection of Workers and the Future of the Indian Film Industry Amid Growing Global Economic Crisis”
The… pic.twitter.com/3wROO2Kyrv
Highlighting present concerns, AICWA said the continuing crisis in West Asia, rising fuel prices, transportation expenses, inflation and global economic pressure are creating serious financial challenges for the Indian film industry.
“The increasing production, travel, equipment movement, set operations, accommodation and other production-related activities may severely affect producers, production houses, broadcasters, OTT platforms, theatres and lakhs of workers associated with the entertainment sector,” the letter noted.
AICWA warned that if the present economic instability continues, the industry may witness a drastic reduction in films, television serials, web series and advertising projects, which could once again push lakhs of workers towards unemployment and financial distress.
“Whenever economic crises hit the film industry, the biggest burden falls upon workers, technicians, junior artists, small artists and daily wage earners working on film sets. Salaries are reduced to less than half, large numbers of workers are removed from employment and the remaining workers are forced to carry the burden of entire production schedules under extreme pressure and uncertainty,” the letter reads.
The association appealed that wages and salaries of workers, technicians, junior artists and daily wage earners should not be reduced under any circumstances during the present economic situation.
AICWA also suggested that unnecessary foreign shoots should be avoided during the ongoing crisis and greater priority should be given to Indian shooting locations to strengthen local employment and support the domestic production ecosystem.
The association has appealed to the Government of India to initiate discussions with representatives of the film industry, workers’ bodies, producers, broadcasters, theatre owners, distributors and OTT platforms to prepare long-term, worker-friendly filmmaking policies.
“AICWA respectfully appeals to the Honourable Prime Minister of India to encourage all State Governments to consider establishing dedicated Film Industry Workers Welfare Emergency Funds for workers, technicians, junior artists, artists and daily wage earners connected to the entertainment sector,” the letter noted.
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