Film Industry Body Demands Ban On Netflix's First Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India
AICWA has written to PM Modi, seeking a ban on Netflix's Pakistani series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India ahead of its December premiere.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The organisation has urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the show is not released on Netflix India, citing the government’s earlier advisory against streaming Pakistani content in the country.
The demand comes just days after Netflix announced its first Pakistani original series. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. However, Netflix has not yet clarified whether it will be available to viewers in India. The series has been commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) team.
In a letter sent to PM Modi on Tuesday, AICWA raised objections to the release of the Pakistani series and appealed to the government to take strict action. The organisation also asked Netflix India and other streaming platforms not to carry any Pakistani content in the country.
🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026
“Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens,” the film workers’ body stated in its letter.
In its appeal, AICWA referred to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on May 8, 2025. The advisory asked OTT platforms, streaming services and other online platforms operating in India to stop showing content originating from Pakistan. This included web series, films, songs, podcasts and other forms of digital content.
The organisation said that releasing Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India would go against the government’s advisory and the sentiments of the people.
“After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content,” the letter stated.
AICWA further appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that all OTT platforms strictly follow the government’s instructions and do not stream the series in India when it premieres on December 4.
Apart from seeking a ban on the upcoming show, the organisation has also called for a permanent law to prevent Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema screens. It has demanded strict penalties for those who violate the proposed law.
Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix’s first Pakistani original series. The show is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by author Farhat Ishtiaq. The story was first published as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 and was later released as a book in 2013. The series explores three generations and six love stories, with relationships and different meanings of love forming the main part of its story.
The show features a large cast of popular Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Khushaal Khan. Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed are also part of the cast.
The series has been filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom. It is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as the show’s producer and showrunner.