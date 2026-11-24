ETV Bharat / entertainment

Film Industry Body Demands Ban On Netflix's First Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India

AICWA Demands Ban On Netflix's First Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India ( Photo: Series Poster )

Hyderabad: The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The organisation has urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the show is not released on Netflix India, citing the government’s earlier advisory against streaming Pakistani content in the country.

The demand comes just days after Netflix announced its first Pakistani original series. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. However, Netflix has not yet clarified whether it will be available to viewers in India. The series has been commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) team.

In a letter sent to PM Modi on Tuesday, AICWA raised objections to the release of the Pakistani series and appealed to the government to take strict action. The organisation also asked Netflix India and other streaming platforms not to carry any Pakistani content in the country. “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens,” the film workers’ body stated in its letter. In its appeal, AICWA referred to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on May 8, 2025. The advisory asked OTT platforms, streaming services and other online platforms operating in India to stop showing content originating from Pakistan. This included web series, films, songs, podcasts and other forms of digital content. The organisation said that releasing Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India would go against the government’s advisory and the sentiments of the people.