Ahead of Women's Day, Shiva Rajkumar Backs Actresses, Calls Out Inappropriate Photos At Events: 'Work With Conscience'

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, has spoken strongly against the online abuse and disrespect directed at female actors. His message comes at a time when several actresses from the Kannada film industry have raised concerns about how women are photographed and portrayed at public events. Taking to social media, Shiva Rajkumar shared a firm message asking people to show respect to women. In his post, originally written in Kannada, the actor expressed disappointment that society still needs reminders about basic respect. "Even in this era, it is our misfortune to be told to respect girls. Please work with a conscience and do not bring down the respect of girls and actresses," he wrote. Actresses Call Out Inappropriate Photography (Photo: Instagram) His words came just days before International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 and after several actresses in the Kannada film industry publicly spoke out against inappropriate photography and videos taken at public events.