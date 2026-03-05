Ahead of Women's Day, Shiva Rajkumar Backs Actresses, Calls Out Inappropriate Photos At Events: 'Work With Conscience'
Shiva Rajkumar urged people to respect women and actresses after Kannada stars raised concerns about inappropriate photography at events.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, has spoken strongly against the online abuse and disrespect directed at female actors. His message comes at a time when several actresses from the Kannada film industry have raised concerns about how women are photographed and portrayed at public events.
Taking to social media, Shiva Rajkumar shared a firm message asking people to show respect to women. In his post, originally written in Kannada, the actor expressed disappointment that society still needs reminders about basic respect. "Even in this era, it is our misfortune to be told to respect girls. Please work with a conscience and do not bring down the respect of girls and actresses," he wrote.
His words came just days before International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 and after several actresses in the Kannada film industry publicly spoke out against inappropriate photography and videos taken at public events.
The discussion began when actress Sapthami Gowda shared a strong message on Instagram condemning the practice of photographers capturing female celebrities from inappropriate angles. She pointed out that many photos and videos circulating online focus unnecessarily on women's bodies instead of their work. In her note, Sapthami wrote, "Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour is disrespectful and unacceptable."
She added that women in the film industry are present at events to promote their craft and cinema, not to be objectified. "We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalised or tolerated," she said. Soon after her post, several actresses voiced their support. Actors Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganath and Divya Spandana reshared the statement on their social media pages.
Ashika Ranganath also added her own message while sharing the post. "Let's normalise respect, not violation. Deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles are disrespectful and unacceptable," she wrote. Another message shared by the actresses stressed that respect for women should not depend on their profession. It read, "No matter her profession, no woman deserves to be reduced to her body."
The actresses also acknowledged that many journalists and photographers behave professionally, but they urged them to stand against those who cross the line. They asked media members to help ensure that female artists are treated with dignity and respect.
