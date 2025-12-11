Ahead Of Sholay Re-release, Abhishek Bachchan Admits He Has Never Seen The Film On Big Screen, Says 'It's Been A Lifelong Dream'
Abhishek Bachchan expresses excitement for the restored 4K version of Sholay, saying he has never seen it in theatres.
Hyderabad: As the countdown begins for the re-release of Sholay, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed excitement over finally watching the iconic film on the big screen for the first time. For the unversed, Sholay is set to return to theatres as Sholay: The Final Cut, a fully restored 4K version of the 1975 blockbuster action comedy film.
On Thursday, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a newly unveiled poster of the film, featuring his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the caption, Abhishek wrote, "The greatest story never told! Can't wait to witness Sholay in all its glory on the big screen. I have NEVER seen Sholay on the big screen, only on TV and VHS/DVD. It's been a lifelong dream."
Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest films, Sholay: The Final Cut features the movie's original climax along with two previously deleted scenes. According to a report by a newswire, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewed the film on November 24, 2025, and passed it with a "U" certificate without enforcing any cuts.
The restored version runs for 209.05 minutes, approximately 3 hours, 29 minutes, and 5 seconds. The original film has a runtime of 190 minutes. The team has restored the film in 4K resolution, retaining its 70mm aspect ratio (2.2:1). The sound, too, has been enhanced using the original sound negative and magnetic tracks preserved by the Film Heritage Foundation.
However, the re-release has not been without controversy. Fans recently raised concerns after the trailer revealed a major dialogue change, where "James Bond" was replaced with "Tatya Tope". The alteration drew sharp criticism, including from Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote the original dialogues with Salim Khan.
Earlier this year, Sholay was displayed at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actor Bobby Deol, among others, were present at the premiere of the restored 4K version. Sholay: The Final Cut is set to hit theatres this Friday, on November 12, 2025.
