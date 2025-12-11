ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Sholay Re-release, Abhishek Bachchan Admits He Has Never Seen The Film On Big Screen, Says 'It's Been A Lifelong Dream'

Ahead Of Sholay Re-release, Abhishek Bachchan Admits He Has Never Seen Sholay On Big Screen ( Photo: Film Poster, ANI )

Hyderabad: As the countdown begins for the re-release of Sholay, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed excitement over finally watching the iconic film on the big screen for the first time. For the unversed, Sholay is set to return to theatres as Sholay: The Final Cut, a fully restored 4K version of the 1975 blockbuster action comedy film. On Thursday, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a newly unveiled poster of the film, featuring his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the caption, Abhishek wrote, "The greatest story never told! Can't wait to witness Sholay in all its glory on the big screen. I have NEVER seen Sholay on the big screen, only on TV and VHS/DVD. It's been a lifelong dream."