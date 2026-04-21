ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Michael Biopic, Revisit Michael Jackson's Complicated Bond With His Father Who Shaped And Possibly Scarred Him

Hyderabad: As the biographical drama Michael prepares for its theatrical release on April 24, the spotlight is once again on the life of Michael Jackson, and particularly his deeply complicated relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. Widely credited with shaping one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Joe's strict discipline also left emotional scars that Michael spoke about throughout his life. The bond between the two remains one of the most debated aspects of the pop icon's journey.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael, the film traces his rise from the Jackson 5 days to his early solo superstardom. The narrative is expected to explore not only his iconic performances but also the personal struggles behind the fame, including the influence of his father.

Joe Jackson, a failed blues musician turned talent manager, discovered his children's musical abilities in the early 1960s. He pushed them into long rehearsals and strict routines that eventually turned the Jackson 5 into global sensations. But this discipline came at a cost. Michael often described a childhood dominated by work rather than play. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, he recalled, "I remember going to the recording studio, and there was a park across the street, and I'd see all the children playing and I would cry. It would make me sad that I would have to go to work instead."

He further explained how the absence of a normal childhood shaped his personality. "People wonder why I always have children around. It's because I find the thing that I never had through them… when I was little, it was always work, work, work," he said. The statement offered insight into his lifelong fascination with amusement parks and childlike spaces, including Disneyland and Neverland.