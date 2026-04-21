Ahead Of Michael Biopic, Revisit Michael Jackson's Complicated Bond With His Father Who Shaped And Possibly Scarred Him
Ahead of the Michael biopic, the focus returns to Michael Jackson's complicated relationship with his father Joe Jackson.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the biographical drama Michael prepares for its theatrical release on April 24, the spotlight is once again on the life of Michael Jackson, and particularly his deeply complicated relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. Widely credited with shaping one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Joe's strict discipline also left emotional scars that Michael spoke about throughout his life. The bond between the two remains one of the most debated aspects of the pop icon's journey.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael, the film traces his rise from the Jackson 5 days to his early solo superstardom. The narrative is expected to explore not only his iconic performances but also the personal struggles behind the fame, including the influence of his father.
Joe Jackson, a failed blues musician turned talent manager, discovered his children's musical abilities in the early 1960s. He pushed them into long rehearsals and strict routines that eventually turned the Jackson 5 into global sensations. But this discipline came at a cost. Michael often described a childhood dominated by work rather than play. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, he recalled, "I remember going to the recording studio, and there was a park across the street, and I'd see all the children playing and I would cry. It would make me sad that I would have to go to work instead."
He further explained how the absence of a normal childhood shaped his personality. "People wonder why I always have children around. It's because I find the thing that I never had through them… when I was little, it was always work, work, work," he said. The statement offered insight into his lifelong fascination with amusement parks and childlike spaces, including Disneyland and Neverland.
Michael's relationship with his father was marked by both admiration and fear. "I love my father, but I don't know him… Sometimes I do get angry. I just wish I could understand my father," he admitted in the same interview. He described Joe as "very strict" and said that "just a look would scare you."
Joe Jackson, on the other hand, repeatedly denied allegations of abuse, insisting his discipline kept his children focused. However, several family members described a harsh upbringing. In his memoir, Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson recalled, "None of us can remember him holding us or cuddling us or telling us 'I love you'." He described long rehearsals, physical punishments, and limited freedom. According to Jermaine, mistakes during dance routines could result in beatings or additional chores.
Psychological pressure also played a role. Joe allegedly mocked Michael's appearance, calling him "Big Nose," an insult that haunted him into adulthood. Many believe this contributed to the singer's insecurities and later cosmetic procedures. Despite the pain, Jermaine also suggested that Joe's strictness instilled discipline and ambition.
The relationship remained strained even after Michael became a global icon. After the success of his album Thriller, he distanced himself from family tours and rarely spoke about his father publicly. Yet the emotional connection never fully disappeared.
Despite the trauma, reconciliation attempts surfaced later. Michael honoured his father with "Joseph Jackson Day" at Neverland Ranch and acknowledged that Joe's difficult upbringing influenced his parenting style. He even expressed forgiveness, though fear seemed to linger. Oprah later observed, "Look in his eyes when he starts to talk about his father. His eyes shift," noting the visible emotional impact.
As audiences prepare to watch Michael, the film promises to revisit not just the music and performances, but also the emotional foundation behind them. Joe Jackson's discipline undeniably helped create a superstar, yet it also shaped the insecurities and longing that defined much of Michael's life.