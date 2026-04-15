ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Kara Release, Dhanush Showers Praise On Director Vignesh Raja

The film has already generated strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release on April 30. Apart from Dhanush, the movie features Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Jayaram in key roles.

Taking to his X handle, Dhanush wrote, "Vignesh Raja - You Genius. Thank you for Kara." Responding to the praise, the director said, "Thank you sir. Thanks for everything."

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush has begun promoting his upcoming film Kara, and he has high praise for its director, Vignesh Raja. With just two weeks left for the film's release, the actor called the filmmaker a "genius" in a rare social media post.

Director Vignesh Raja, who earlier helmed Por Thozhil, has shared that Kara is set in 1991 against the backdrop of the Iraq-US war. He explained that the global conflict led to a major fuel shortage, which plays an important role in the story.

"The film takes place during the Iraq-American war that caused a shortage of fuel across the entire world," he said. "Similar to today's West Asia war, oil depots were bombed, causing massive destruction and fires. There was a severe shortage of petrol and diesel. Against this backdrop, the story unfolds over 16 days."

The film is set in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, and follows the life of Karasamy, played by Dhanush. Talking about the character, the director said, "Karasaami is forced to revisit certain aspects of his life that he had chosen to walk away from. He tries to protect and support the people who depend on him, and in doing so, faces various consequences and life-altering turns."

He added, "I have presented this as an emotional suspense thriller, blending engaging storytelling with deep emotions."

The screenplay has been written by Vignesh Raja along with Alfred Prakash. The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International.