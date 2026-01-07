Ahead Of Honeymoon Se Hatya Release, A Look At Web Series Based On Real Crime Incidents That Shook The Nation
Ahead of Honeymoon Se Hatya's release, here's a look at chilling Indian web series and documentaries inspired by real-life crimes that shocked the nation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new crime docu-series, Honeymoon Se Hatya, is set to be released on January 9 on ZEE5. The series takes a deep and disturbing look at real-life cases in which wives killed their husbands. Going beyond sensational headlines, it explores the larger question, "Why Women Kill?"
The docu-series revisits several shocking cases, including the Meghalaya Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi case, the Meerut Blue Drum case, the Bhiwani Influencer case, the Nalasopara Tile (Mumbai Tile) case, and the Delhi Electric Shock case.
Over the years, real-life crimes like these have inspired many films, web series, and documentaries. As Honeymoon Se Hatya gears up for its release, here's a look at some web series and documentaries based on horrifying crimes that shook the entire nation.
Delhi Crime
Where to watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is inspired by real events that shook the entire country. The first season follows the Delhi Police as they investigate the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Amid massive public outrage and global criticism, the series highlights the relentless efforts of the police to deliver justice. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang, while the third season focuses on human trafficking and is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Where to watch: Netflix
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a three-part true-crime series created and directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra. It looks into the mysterious death of 11 members of one family, which happened on 30 June 2018. The case, known as the Burari deaths, is explored through different theories. The series was released on 8 October 2021.
Dancing on the Grave
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This true-crime documentary series captures a horrifying incident from the 1990s. Viewers are left stunned as it delves into the sensational murder of real estate developer and philanthropist Shakereh Khaleeli. What began as the life story of a socialite soon turned into a tale of betrayal, obsession, and a gruesome crime. With real interviews, archival footage, and dramatic reconstructions, Dancing on the Grave stands as one of India's most shocking true-crime stories.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
Where to watch: Netflix
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is a true-crime series, produced by VICE India and directed by Ayesha Sood. The series follows the police investigation into Chandrakant Jha, a serial killer who, in 2006-2007, left the severed heads of three victims outside Tihar Jail along with taunting notes.
This was the first part of the Indian Predator series. The show received mixed reactions. Some viewers liked its suspense and storytelling style, while others felt it relied too much on police viewpoints, lacked depth, and had weak flow and too much explanation.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Christo Tomy, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true-crime documentary about the mysterious deaths of six people from the same family and the woman linked to the case, Jolly Joseph.
The series is based on real events that took place in Koodathayi, a village in Kerala, between 2002 and 2016. Jolly Joseph, a wife and mother, was accused of killing six family members, including her first husband, by poisoning their food with cyanide. She allegedly did this to gain family property and to marry her lover, who was her husband's cousin. The documentary uses real accounts from people directly involved in the case.