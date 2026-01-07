ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Honeymoon Se Hatya Release, A Look At Web Series Based On Real Crime Incidents That Shook The Nation

Hyderabad: A new crime docu-series, Honeymoon Se Hatya, is set to be released on January 9 on ZEE5. The series takes a deep and disturbing look at real-life cases in which wives killed their husbands. Going beyond sensational headlines, it explores the larger question, "Why Women Kill?" The docu-series revisits several shocking cases, including the Meghalaya Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi case, the Meerut Blue Drum case, the Bhiwani Influencer case, the Nalasopara Tile (Mumbai Tile) case, and the Delhi Electric Shock case. Over the years, real-life crimes like these have inspired many films, web series, and documentaries. As Honeymoon Se Hatya gears up for its release, here's a look at some web series and documentaries based on horrifying crimes that shook the entire nation. Delhi Crime Where to watch: Netflix Written and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is inspired by real events that shook the entire country. The first season follows the Delhi Police as they investigate the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Amid massive public outrage and global criticism, the series highlights the relentless efforts of the police to deliver justice. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang, while the third season focuses on human trafficking and is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Where to watch: Netflix