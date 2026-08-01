ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Friendship Day 2026, Salman Khan Celebrates His Bond With Sanjay Dutt, Says 'I Love You Baba'

Salman Khan Celebrates His Bond With Sanjay Dutt, Says 'I Love You Baba' ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Ahead of Friendship Day 2026, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared heartwarming pictures with his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt. Their reunion delighted fans. Salman's post couldn't have been more timely as Sanjay recently celebrated his birthday, and Friendship Day approaches on August 2. In the wee hours of Saturday, Salman took to social media to share an emotional note celebrating his friendship with Sanjay. The Dabangg star penned an emotional post for Sanjay who celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29. Salman dropped two pictures that speak volumes about their bond. Twinning in black, Salman and Sanjay are seen in a tight embrace while the latter's close friend Paresh Ghelani affectionately looks on. The two seem to have met at Dutt’s house. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Salman called the Dhurandhar star his elder brother and wrote, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."