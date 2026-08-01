Ahead Of Friendship Day 2026, Salman Khan Celebrates His Bond With Sanjay Dutt, Says 'I Love You Baba'
Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's reunion storms internet ahead of Friendship Day 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of Friendship Day 2026, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared heartwarming pictures with his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt. Their reunion delighted fans. Salman's post couldn't have been more timely as Sanjay recently celebrated his birthday, and Friendship Day approaches on August 2.
In the wee hours of Saturday, Salman took to social media to share an emotional note celebrating his friendship with Sanjay. The Dabangg star penned an emotional post for Sanjay who celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29. Salman dropped two pictures that speak volumes about their bond. Twinning in black, Salman and Sanjay are seen in a tight embrace while the latter's close friend Paresh Ghelani affectionately looks on. The two seem to have met at Dutt’s house.
Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Salman called the Dhurandhar star his elder brother and wrote, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."
Soon after Salman dropped the post, fans swarmed the comment section with heart emojis. It also garnered love from Sanjay Dutt's family. His wife Maanayata Dutt commented, " brothers for life" while Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. So far, the post has garnered nearly two million likes on Instagram.
Salman and Sanjay both belong to eminent film families of Hindi cinema. Salman is the son of legendary writer Salim Khan and Sushila Charak (later known as Salma Khan). Sanjay is the son of legendary screen icons, the late Sunil Dutt and Nargis.
Talking about Salman and Sanjay's bond, they have shared one of Bollywood's most enduring friendships and have also collaborated on many films over the years. The duo appeared together in Saajan, followed by Chal Mere Bhai. Both movies became superhits. While Saajan starred Madhuri Dixit as the lead heroine, Chal Mere Bhai starred Karisma Kapoor.
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He will also be seen in National Award-winning Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally's directorial tentatively titled SVC 63. Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The actor has a slew of upcoming projects including sequels to two of his 90s blockbusters: Vaastav 2 and Khalnayak Returns.