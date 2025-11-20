Ahead Of Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Release, A Look At Indian War Films Based On True Stories
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur releases tomorrow with a historic war theme. Based on Rezang La, the film adds to India's long list of patriotic films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar's new war film 120 Bahadur is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, November 21. The film is very special because it will be shown in defense theatres across India, something that has never been done before. This makes the release historic and important for the Indian Army and their families.
The film will be played in more than 800 cinema halls that serve defense communities in different states. Many of these areas are far away from big cities, so soldiers and their families rarely get to watch new films on the big screen. This special movie release hopes to change that.
Plot of the Film
120 Bahadur is based on the real Battle of Rezang La, one of the most courageous battles in Indian history. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Major Shaitan Singh led the 13 Kumaon Regiment and is remembered for his bravery and leadership.
In the trailer, Farhan looks intense, emotional and inspiring as he prepares his soldiers for a tough fight. His dialogue, "Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta", has already become very popular. It shows his spirit and his will to fight till the end.
The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Dhanveer Singh. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra.
Fans of Farhan have been waiting for this movie since the trailer came out. Many believe this might be one of his strongest roles as the story is real and full of patriotism.
War Films Based on Real Indian Battles
Since 120 Bahadur is based on a true battle, it reminds us of other Indian war films that were also based on real conflicts. Here is a look back at some of them.
1. Border (1997)
Border is one of the most talked about war films in India. It is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The story shows a group of Indian soldiers defending their post against a much larger Pakistani army. The soldiers fight bravely all night until help arrives from the Indian Air Force. The film is emotional and patriotic, and it is still loved by many people today.
2. LOC: Kargil (2003)
This movie is based on the 1999 Kargil War. It shows how Pakistani soldiers crossed into Indian territory and how the Indian Army fought bravely to push them back. The film shows the tough mountains, the risks the soldiers took, and the pain their families went through.
3. Pippa (2023)
Pippa is a more recent film. It is based on Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who fought in the 1971 war on the eastern front. The film is named after the PT-76 tank, which floats like an empty tin or "Pippa." It shows Captain Mehta's journey as he grows into a brave officer during the Battle of Garibpur. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023.
4. Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)
This movie is also based on the 1971 war. It tells the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj Air Force base. When the landing strip got destroyed during bombing, he worked with 300 women from a nearby village to rebuild it in just 72 hours. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and others. The movie released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.
5. Sky Force (2025)
Sky Force is based on India's first air strike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie released in January 2025 and received good reviews but did not do very well at the box office. Still, it is appreciated for showcasing the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots.
Back to 120 Bahadur
Now, all eyes are on 120 Bahadur. The battle of Rezang La is one of the bravest stories of Indian military history. Major Shaitan Singh and his men fought till their last breath, even when they knew the enemy was much stronger.
Read More