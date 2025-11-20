ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Release, A Look At Indian War Films Based On True Stories

Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar's new war film 120 Bahadur is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, November 21. The film is very special because it will be shown in defense theatres across India, something that has never been done before. This makes the release historic and important for the Indian Army and their families.

The film will be played in more than 800 cinema halls that serve defense communities in different states. Many of these areas are far away from big cities, so soldiers and their families rarely get to watch new films on the big screen. This special movie release hopes to change that.

Plot of the Film

120 Bahadur is based on the real Battle of Rezang La, one of the most courageous battles in Indian history. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Major Shaitan Singh led the 13 Kumaon Regiment and is remembered for his bravery and leadership.

In the trailer, Farhan looks intense, emotional and inspiring as he prepares his soldiers for a tough fight. His dialogue, "Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta", has already become very popular. It shows his spirit and his will to fight till the end.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Dhanveer Singh. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra.

Fans of Farhan have been waiting for this movie since the trailer came out. Many believe this might be one of his strongest roles as the story is real and full of patriotism.

War Films Based on Real Indian Battles

Since 120 Bahadur is based on a true battle, it reminds us of other Indian war films that were also based on real conflicts. Here is a look back at some of them.

1. Border (1997)