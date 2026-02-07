Can't Wait For Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2? Stream These Top IMDb-Rated Period Romances Now
Ahead of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, here are the top IMDb-rated period romance dramas to stream, featuring classic love stories and rich settings.
Hyderabad: With Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 airing on February 26, fans are eagerly awaiting a return to its world of love and intrigue. If you're unable to wait for the new episodes, this is a great time to indulge in other popular love stories based on period love stories with plenty of romance and dramatic action. These highly IMDb-rated love stories range from classic Austen dramas to poignant Victorian-era love tales that make for a fantastic binge-watching session before Bridgerton comes back with new episodes.
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle, Susannah Harker
Pride and Prejudice is a six-part British drama adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel. The story chronicles Elizabeth Bennet, a smart, spirited girl, and Mr Darcy, a rich but reserved man. At first, they misunderstand and judge each other, influenced by pride, prejudice, and social expectations. As they deal with family troubles and pressure to find good marriages, their feelings slowly change, and they eventually discover love.
North & South (2004)
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Daniela Denby-Ashe, Richard Armitage, Sinéad Cusack
North & South is a four-episode BBC drama based on Elizabeth Gaskell's 1855 novel. The story is set towards the period of the Great Exhibition of 1851. The story revolves around Margaret Hale, who lives in the South and whose life takes an unexpected turn following her father's decision to leave the church and their subsequent move to a town in North England.
Margaret finds it hard to adjust to her new surroundings and the hardened culture of the factory. She meets the Thornton family, who are upper-class owners of a cotton mill and snobbish toward people from lower social classes. As Margaret becomes more sympathetic toward the mill workers in their struggles, she also finds herself slowly drawn to John Thornton. The story explores class differences, social change, and gender roles while showing Margaret's emotional journey.
Jane Eyre (2006)
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Ruth Wilson, Toby Stephens, Lorraine Ashbourne
Jane Eyre, a four-part BBC drama series based on Charlotte Brontë's novel published in 1847, follows the story of Jane Eyre, an orphan girl who feels unwanted in her aunt's home.
Once Jane becomes a young woman, she gets a job as a governess at Thornfield Hall, where she instructs a little girl named Adèle. The owner of the house is the mysterious Mr Rochester, who is being pursued by the elegant Blanche Ingram. As Jane becomes more established, her relationship with Mr Rochester begins to grow.
Cranford (2007-2009)
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Judi Dench, Imelda Staunton, Julia McKenzie
Cranford is a British period drama set in the 1840s in a small English village where traditions and social manners shape everyday life. The story centres on a close circle of middle-class women, mostly single or widowed, who carefully protect their reputation and routines. Their quiet world begins to shift with the arrival of new people, modern ideas, and romantic tensions. Through friendships, gossip, love stories, and class differences, the series gently explores change, family bonds, and the struggle between old values and a changing society.
Emma (2009)
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Romola Garai, Michael Gambon, Jonny Lee Miller
Emma is a four-part BBC drama series directed by Jim O'Hanlon and based on the novel by Jane Austen, published in 1815. It features Romola Garai as the rich and confident young adult, Emma Woodhouse, along with Jonny Lee Miller as her close friend, Mr Knightley and Michael Gambon as her father.
The story is about Emma, who thinks she is rather good at pairing people up. She tries to set up romances for others, but her confidence leads to many misadventures. As Emma goes through all these experiences, she learns many valuable lessons.
