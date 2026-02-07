ETV Bharat / entertainment

Can't Wait For Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2? Stream These Top IMDb-Rated Period Romances Now

Hyderabad: With Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 airing on February 26, fans are eagerly awaiting a return to its world of love and intrigue. If you're unable to wait for the new episodes, this is a great time to indulge in other popular love stories based on period love stories with plenty of romance and dramatic action. These highly IMDb-rated love stories range from classic Austen dramas to poignant Victorian-era love tales that make for a fantastic binge-watching session before Bridgerton comes back with new episodes.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle, Susannah Harker

Pride and Prejudice is a six-part British drama adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel. The story chronicles Elizabeth Bennet, a smart, spirited girl, and Mr Darcy, a rich but reserved man. At first, they misunderstand and judge each other, influenced by pride, prejudice, and social expectations. As they deal with family troubles and pressure to find good marriages, their feelings slowly change, and they eventually discover love.

North & South (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Daniela Denby-Ashe, Richard Armitage, Sinéad Cusack

North & South is a four-episode BBC drama based on Elizabeth Gaskell's 1855 novel. The story is set towards the period of the Great Exhibition of 1851. The story revolves around Margaret Hale, who lives in the South and whose life takes an unexpected turn following her father's decision to leave the church and their subsequent move to a town in North England.

Margaret finds it hard to adjust to her new surroundings and the hardened culture of the factory. She meets the Thornton family, who are upper-class owners of a cotton mill and snobbish toward people from lower social classes. As Margaret becomes more sympathetic toward the mill workers in their struggles, she also finds herself slowly drawn to John Thornton. The story explores class differences, social change, and gender roles while showing Margaret's emotional journey.

Jane Eyre (2006)