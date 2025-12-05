ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Avatar: Fire And Ash Release, James Cameron Traces Saga's Journey Back To Where It All Began

Avatar: Fire And Ash ( Photo: Film poster, ANI )

Hyderabad: As the worldwide release of Avatar: Fire And Ash nears, director James Cameron brings audiences along for a ride as he delves into the origins of the blockbuster franchise. In a recently posted video on Instagram, Cameron reflected on how the saga began, including key characters such as Jake Sully, Neytiri, and the world of Pandora. Directed by James Cameron and co-written with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up a year following the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel follows Jake and Neytiri as they confront a new threat from the Ash People of the Mangkwan clan. Their fierce and fiery leader, Varang, joins hands with the ever-relentless Quaritch, which creates a new conflict that once again endangers Pandora. To prepare fans for the new chapter, Cameron offered a comprehensive refresher on the story so far. "Before you go see this exciting new chapter in the Avatar saga, here's a primer to get you ready for your return to Pandora,” he said. He then retraced the emotional and visual journey that began with the first film in 2009.