Ahead Of AR Rahman's Birthday, Appachan Recalls Paying Rs 1 Cr To Bring Him For Vijay's Azhagiya Tamil Magan

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's birthday, veteran producer-distributor Swargachitra Appachan has revisited a defining chapter from his career - the unlikely collaboration that brought Thalapathy Vijay and AR Rahman together for the 2007 film Azhagiya Tamil Magan.
At a time when the entire music budget for a Vijay film hovered around Rs 10 lakh, Appachan made the bold decision to pay Rs 1 crore to secure Rahman's services. Back then, Rahman was composing predominantly for filmmakers like Shankar and Mani Ratnam, and was rarely associated with mainstream star-driven projects outside that circle.
Recalling the moment Vijay agreed to the film, Appachan said the actor placed just one condition. "Vijay asked me, 'Sir, can AR Rahman compose music for this film?' That question itself shocked me," Appachan said while speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak.
The film, written by Bharathan, who was making his directorial debut, was envisioned as a turning point in Vijay's career after the massive success of Pokkiri. While Vijay was ready to commit dates for Appachan, he assumed Rahman's involvement would be impossible.
"At that time, Rahman's remuneration was close to Rs 2 crore. For Vijay films, music budgets barely crossed Rs 10 lakh," Appachan said, adding that even he was unsure if the composer would agree.
Despite initial resistance from Rahman's team, Appachan managed to secure a meeting by reminding the composer of their past association during the 1989 film Ramji Rao Speaking, where Rahman, then known as Dileep Kumar, had played keyboards for a modest fee. Eighteen years later, the reunion took place under vastly different circumstances.
Rahman, however, asked just one question before agreeing. "He asked me, 'Appachan sir, can you afford my salary?' I told him I was ready to pay Rs 1 crore," Appachan said.
The deal was sealed quickly, with Rahman requesting a Rs 25 lakh advance the very next day. When Appachan informed Vijay that Rahman had agreed, the actor refused to believe it.
"Vijay said, 'Sir, can I take a photo with Rahman?' That's when I realised he wouldn't believe it unless he saw him in person," Appachan said. Vijay later visited Rahman's studio, discussed the film, and posed for a photograph. Only then was he convinced.
Though Azhagiya Tamil Magan did not become a massive box-office success in Tamil Nadu, the Vijay-Rahman collaboration created a strong pre-release buzz.
Looking back, Appachan calls the journey, from paying Rahman Rs 3,000 as a keyboard player to Rs 1 crore as a global music icon, one of the most unforgettable experiences of his filmmaking life.
