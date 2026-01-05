ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of AR Rahman's Birthday, Appachan Recalls Paying Rs 1 Cr To Bring Him For Vijay's Azhagiya Tamil Magan

Hyderabad: Ahead of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's birthday, veteran producer-distributor Swargachitra Appachan has revisited a defining chapter from his career - the unlikely collaboration that brought Thalapathy Vijay and AR Rahman together for the 2007 film Azhagiya Tamil Magan.

At a time when the entire music budget for a Vijay film hovered around Rs 10 lakh, Appachan made the bold decision to pay Rs 1 crore to secure Rahman's services. Back then, Rahman was composing predominantly for filmmakers like Shankar and Mani Ratnam, and was rarely associated with mainstream star-driven projects outside that circle.

Recalling the moment Vijay agreed to the film, Appachan said the actor placed just one condition. "Vijay asked me, 'Sir, can AR Rahman compose music for this film?' That question itself shocked me," Appachan said while speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak.

The film, written by Bharathan, who was making his directorial debut, was envisioned as a turning point in Vijay's career after the massive success of Pokkiri. While Vijay was ready to commit dates for Appachan, he assumed Rahman's involvement would be impossible.

"At that time, Rahman's remuneration was close to Rs 2 crore. For Vijay films, music budgets barely crossed Rs 10 lakh," Appachan said, adding that even he was unsure if the composer would agree.