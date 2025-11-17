ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahan Shetty Breaks Silence On 'Negative Campaign' Against Him, Says, 'Going Forward, It Might Get Worse'

Hyderabad: Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made headlines after reports of his large entourage allegedly adding to production costs went rife. The star-kid, who marked his debut with Tadap in 2021, did not react at the time. The reports, however, left his father agitated, and he even threatened to "expose those behind the negative campaign" against Ahan. Months later, Jr. Shetty has finally addressed the allegations.

After Tadap, Ahan had a couple of projects lined up, but they did not take off. The uncertainty was attributed to his entourage costs, something he says was never the case.

"I know there were articles written about me, saying that my entourage cost was high and that's why certain films didn't happen, and none of that was true. I knew that, people close to me knew that, and my producers knew that too. But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse. These things affect you, but you shouldn’t let them bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion, and that's life. You learn from it and move on," the actor told a webloid.