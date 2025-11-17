Ahan Shetty Breaks Silence On 'Negative Campaign' Against Him, Says, 'Going Forward, It Might Get Worse'
Ahan Shetty breaks his silence on reports of his high entourage cost inflating the budget, leading to him losing a few projects.
Hyderabad: Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made headlines after reports of his large entourage allegedly adding to production costs went rife. The star-kid, who marked his debut with Tadap in 2021, did not react at the time. The reports, however, left his father agitated, and he even threatened to "expose those behind the negative campaign" against Ahan. Months later, Jr. Shetty has finally addressed the allegations.
After Tadap, Ahan had a couple of projects lined up, but they did not take off. The uncertainty was attributed to his entourage costs, something he says was never the case.
"I know there were articles written about me, saying that my entourage cost was high and that's why certain films didn't happen, and none of that was true. I knew that, people close to me knew that, and my producers knew that too. But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse. These things affect you, but you shouldn’t let them bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion, and that's life. You learn from it and move on," the actor told a webloid.
Star-kids often face the inescapable whiplash of the nepotism debate, and lineage doesn’t immunise them from self-doubt. Ahan shared that he, too, experienced moments of insecurity after a couple of projects didn’t materialise.
“When Tadap came out, there was still technically a lockdown. We were at 50% occupancy in theatres, and many theatres weren’t even open. After four days, we went down to 25% capacity and we lost five states. For the year after that, things were very uncertain. Films weren't working and people weren’t going to the theatres. So, a lot of self-doubt crept in. I also lost a lot of people during that time in terms of not being with them or not being friends with them anymore. That taught me who’s there for you at your highs and your lows. It was a lot of life lessons and many lessons in terms of my career," he said.
Ahan will next be seen in JP Dutta's war drama Border 2. In the original film released in 1997, Suniel Shetty essayed the role of Bhairon Singh, and Ahan’s performance will be doubly scrutinised as his father made that character unforgettable. Among his confirmed projects is a film with Shaad Ali, while a few others are yet to be officially announced.
It will be over four years since Ahan's debut when Border 2 hits screens on January 23, 2026. Speaking about returning after such a long gap, the actor said it feels like a new beginning, and he is excited for it.
