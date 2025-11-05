Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Sharvari For Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Romance; Major Portions To Be Shot Across UK
Ahaan Panday reunites with YRF for an Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action-romance, co-starring Sharvari, to be shot mainly in the UK.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday, Bollywood's newest heartthrob, is gearing up for his next big move, and it promises to be grander, bolder, and more action-packed than ever before. After the record-breaking success of his debut film, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, the young star is ready to step into a new genre with a high-octane action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.
The yet-to-be titled project will see Ahaan in a completely transformed avatar, with Sharvari reportedly joining him as the female lead. This film also marks another major collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra, who have previously delivered hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
According to a report by a newswire, the team is already moving full steam ahead. A source close to the production revealed, "Ahaan is moving full-throttle into his second film, an action drama to be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar." The director is expected to fly to the United Kingdom in December for a month-long recce before the film goes on floors in February 2026.
The insider added, "Ahaan's Saiyaara made upwards of Rs 550 crore globally. That has given Ali and Aditya Sir the confidence to go all out with their second film. For most of December, the director will scout for locations in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds that will add to the storytelling when they are presented on the big screen. Almost 80 to 90 per cent of the movie will be shot in England."
The upcoming project will reportedly be a mix of romance, intense action, and strong emotional drama, the kind of storytelling Ali Abbas Zafar is known for. Another source had earlier told a newswire, "Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes. Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love, with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara."
Meanwhile, Ahaan is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. The source revealed, "His debut film presented him as a devoted romantic hero. With the second venture, Aditya Sir wants to project him as an action-romance star. He has been undergoing hand-to-hand combat training and weapon training."
Recently, Ahaan shared glimpses of his new look for the film on social media, which showcased a rugged, sharp-edged persona, a stark contrast to the soft-spoken lover boy audiences adored in Saiyaara.
