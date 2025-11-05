ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Sharvari For Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Romance; Major Portions To Be Shot Across UK

Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Sharvari For Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Romance ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday, Bollywood's newest heartthrob, is gearing up for his next big move, and it promises to be grander, bolder, and more action-packed than ever before. After the record-breaking success of his debut film, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, the young star is ready to step into a new genre with a high-octane action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The yet-to-be titled project will see Ahaan in a completely transformed avatar, with Sharvari reportedly joining him as the female lead. This film also marks another major collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra, who have previously delivered hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). According to a report by a newswire, the team is already moving full steam ahead. A source close to the production revealed, "Ahaan is moving full-throttle into his second film, an action drama to be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar." The director is expected to fly to the United Kingdom in December for a month-long recce before the film goes on floors in February 2026.