ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Reunite For Mohit Suri's New Romantic Film; Here's When Shoot Begins

Hyderabad: Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reportedly set to reunite with filmmaker Mohit Suri for a new romantic drama. The project is now said to be moving closer to production, with filming expected to begin later this year.

A source close to a newswire shared that the film is currently in the pre-production phase. The makers are working on various aspects of the project, including the script, music and production planning, before taking it on floors. If things go as scheduled, principal photography is likely to commence around October or November.

The source said, "Ahaan and Aneet are reuniting with Mohit Suri for a fresh romantic story. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers are aiming to commence principal photography in October-November."

The film will mark the second collaboration between Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit Suri. Their previous film together, Saiyaara, received a tremendous response from audiences, and the announcement of another project featuring the same team has excited their fans.

At the moment, both actors are occupied with separate projects. Ahaan is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film and is expected to complete his work in the coming months. Aneet, meanwhile, is currently filming Shakti Shalini. Once they wrap up their ongoing projects, the two actors are expected to shift their attention to Mohit Suri's next venture.