After Watching Dhurandhar Twice, Paresh Rawal Says 'It Would Have Been Fun If I Were In This Film'
Paresh Rawal praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge's success, calling it a saga, and said he wished to be part of Aditya Dhar's blockbuster franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Paresh Rawal has expressed his wish to be a part of filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have been performing exceptionally well at the box office.
Paresh recently interacted with a newswire and mentioned that he liked both movies very much and even watched the film's first part twice. He was brutally honest while speaking about how he loved the movie and he told the following: "Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 aur 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, wapas dekhne jaana hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again. I should have been a part of the film)."
The seasoned actor further went on to say that for the first time ever in his life, he regretted not being part of any production that he considered worthy. He called it more than a film and even referred to it as a 'saga.' He said, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi main pehli baar mujhe laga main hota ismein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt that it would have been fun if I had been in it)."
Paresh had earlier played a character inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Uri: The Surgical Strike, also directed by Aditya Dhar. In the Dhurandhar franchise, actor R Madhavan portrays a similar character inspired by Ajit Doval. Reacting to comparisons between the two portrayals, Paresh said he found it interesting to see different interpretations of a similar role.
Earlier, responding to a fan on X who compared his role in Uri, Paresh had jokingly written, "Yes, didn't smoke but only broke the phones (laughter emoji)," referring to his character's style in the film.
In the Dhurandhar movies, Ranveer Singh stars as the main character, who is an Indian spy working on destroying any terror operations that threaten the nation. The films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles.
At the box office, both films have achieved massive success. While the first part earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed that figure within just three weeks and has reportedly collected over Rs 1,500 crore globally. The sequel has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India and continues to perform strongly in theatres.