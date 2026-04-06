ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Watching Dhurandhar Twice, Paresh Rawal Says 'It Would Have Been Fun If I Were In This Film'

Hyderabad: Actor Paresh Rawal has expressed his wish to be a part of filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Paresh recently interacted with a newswire and mentioned that he liked both movies very much and even watched the film's first part twice. He was brutally honest while speaking about how he loved the movie and he told the following: "Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 aur 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, wapas dekhne jaana hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again. I should have been a part of the film)."

The seasoned actor further went on to say that for the first time ever in his life, he regretted not being part of any production that he considered worthy. He called it more than a film and even referred to it as a 'saga.' He said, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi main pehli baar mujhe laga main hota ismein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt that it would have been fun if I had been in it)."