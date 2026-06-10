ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Tumbbad, Rahi Anil Barve Announces Two New Films; Fans Rally Behind Shraddha Kapoor Amid Janhvi Buzz

After Tumbbad, Rahi Anil Barve Announces Two New Films; Fans Rally Behind Shraddha Kapoor Amid Janhvi Buzz ( Photo: ANI/ IANS )

Hyderabad: After creating a lasting impact with Tumbbad, filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve has now given fans a glimpse into his long-term filming timeline. The director recently shared a poster revealing two upcoming films that appear to be connected with Tumbbad, sparking excitement among movie lovers and setting social media abuzz. Barve's announcement laid out a roadmap stretching all the way to 2030. The poster revisited Tumbbad (2018) with the description: "Father, Son, and the Spirit of Greed. The hunger to keep the wheel of patriarchy turning." It then introduced Pahadpangira, scheduled for release in 2027. Described as "Gods, Men, and the First Fearless Woman," the film promises to explore themes of liberation and feminism. The final chapter, Pakshitirtha, is slated for 2030 and is billed as "Man, Woman and the Last Witness of Creation," centred around the dark saga of the legendary Kakabhushundi bird.