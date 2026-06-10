After Tumbbad, Rahi Anil Barve Announces Two New Films; Fans Rally Behind Shraddha Kapoor Amid Janhvi Buzz
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve has announced two new films. Some reports link Janhvi Kapoor to one project, however fans are rooting for Shraddha Kapoor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: After creating a lasting impact with Tumbbad, filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve has now given fans a glimpse into his long-term filming timeline. The director recently shared a poster revealing two upcoming films that appear to be connected with Tumbbad, sparking excitement among movie lovers and setting social media abuzz.
Barve's announcement laid out a roadmap stretching all the way to 2030. The poster revisited Tumbbad (2018) with the description: "Father, Son, and the Spirit of Greed. The hunger to keep the wheel of patriarchy turning."
It then introduced Pahadpangira, scheduled for release in 2027. Described as "Gods, Men, and the First Fearless Woman," the film promises to explore themes of liberation and feminism. The final chapter, Pakshitirtha, is slated for 2030 and is billed as "Man, Woman and the Last Witness of Creation," centred around the dark saga of the legendary Kakabhushundi bird.
The announcement immediately led fans to speculate whether Barve is building a larger interconnected cinematic universe. Several social media users even referred to it as the "RAHIVERSE." One fan wrote, "Finally the RAHIVERSE!!" while another commented, "Tumbbad missed going to Oscars. I hope the other two end up there."
The excitement comes at a time when media reports suggest Janhvi Kapoor is in advanced discussions for a large-scale creature horror film directed by Barve. While the filmmaker has not officially confirmed the casting, industry reports indicate that Janhvi has shown keen interest in the project and is carefully evaluating the script before making a decision.
According to media buzz, the film could require extensive preparation, workshops and character-building sessions due to its unique world and demanding narrative. If finalised, it would mark Janhvi's first full-fledged creature horror film, although she has previously appeared in horror-themed projects such as Ghost Stories and Roohi.
Interestingly, the possibility of Janhvi joining Barve's next venture has triggered a different conversation online. Many fans have been vocal about wanting Shraddha Kapoor to headline Pahadpangira instead. Comments such as "Please only take Shraddha Kapoor in Pahadpangira" and "Pahadpangira with Shraddha Kapoor plz" flooded the post, making it clear that a section of the audience already has its dream casting in mind.