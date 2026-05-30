ETV Bharat / entertainment

20 Days To Maa Inti Bangaaram: After The Family Man 2 And Citadel, Samantha Is All Set For Full-Fledged Action Heroine Moment

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been taking on challenging roles, but when it comes to action, the 39-year-old actor seems determined to raise the bar with every project. After impressing audiences with her intense performances in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is now gearing up to showcase what could be her most powerful action avatar yet in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The upcoming Telugu film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and based on a story created by Raj Nidimoru, the film is produced under Samantha's banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, offers a glimpse of a character unlike anything Samantha has played before.

In Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha portrays the role of a woman who enters a large traditional family as a daughter-in-law. At first, she appears to be trying her best to fit into her new household, learning its customs and meeting the expectations placed on her. However, things take a dramatic turn when secrets from her past come back to haunt her.

As danger closes in on her family, Samantha's character reveals a completely different side of herself. The seemingly ordinary housewife transforms into a fearless fighter capable of taking on powerful enemies. Armed with guns, combat skills and a sharp tactical mind, she becomes the family's strongest protector.