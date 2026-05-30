20 Days To Maa Inti Bangaaram: After The Family Man 2 And Citadel, Samantha Is All Set For Full-Fledged Action Heroine Moment
After The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises the action bar again as a gun-wielding daughter-in-law in Maa Inti Bangaaram.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been taking on challenging roles, but when it comes to action, the 39-year-old actor seems determined to raise the bar with every project. After impressing audiences with her intense performances in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is now gearing up to showcase what could be her most powerful action avatar yet in Maa Inti Bangaaram.
The upcoming Telugu film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and based on a story created by Raj Nidimoru, the film is produced under Samantha's banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, offers a glimpse of a character unlike anything Samantha has played before.
In Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha portrays the role of a woman who enters a large traditional family as a daughter-in-law. At first, she appears to be trying her best to fit into her new household, learning its customs and meeting the expectations placed on her. However, things take a dramatic turn when secrets from her past come back to haunt her.
As danger closes in on her family, Samantha's character reveals a completely different side of herself. The seemingly ordinary housewife transforms into a fearless fighter capable of taking on powerful enemies. Armed with guns, combat skills and a sharp tactical mind, she becomes the family's strongest protector.
One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the way the film blends family emotions with large-scale action. Samantha is seen performing intense stunt sequences, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and handling weapons, all while dressed in traditional sarees. The trailer clearly shows the contrast between her simple family life and her fierce, action-packed side.
The role also marks another important step in Samantha's action journey. In The Family Man 2, she surprised viewers with her performance as Raji, a complex and dangerous rebel operative. The role required extensive physical preparation and showcased a darker, more intense side of the actor.
She followed that up with Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she played Honey, a struggling actor who becomes involved in the dangerous world of espionage. The character allowed Samantha to combine emotional depth with high-energy action. Audiences have highly praised her performance in the series.
Now, Maa Inti Bangaaram, with only 20 days left to hit theatres, appears ready to push things even further. The film not only features larger action sequences but also places Samantha at the centre of a mass entertainer packed with emotion, family drama and high-stakes conflict.
Speaking about the project, Samantha told a newswire that she was drawn to the film because it challenges stereotypes. According to her, the story takes a woman whom people might underestimate and turns her into the most powerful person in the room. She added that beneath the action and spectacle lies a story about family, resilience and inner strength.
Apart from Samantha, Maa Inti Bangaaram also stars Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Sree Mukhi and Gautami in key roles. With action, emotion and a strong female lead at its core, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises to present Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her massiest and most action-packed avatar yet.
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