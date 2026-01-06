After Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Team Up For Fourth Film
Aanand L Rai and Dhanush will reunite for their fourth collaboration, following the box-office success of their last offering Tere Ishk Mein.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are reportedly coming together once again for a new film. This will be their fourth collaboration after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein. As per reports in the media, the upcoming project is a period action romance, a genre the duo has not explored together before.
After the strong box office performance of Tere Ishk Mein, the two decided to move ahead with another ambitious project. Reports suggest the film will be mounted on a big scale and set in a historical backdrop. While action will be an important element, the story will still be driven by emotions, something Aanand L Rai is known for.
Aanand L Rai and Dhanush first worked together in Raanjhanaa in 2013. The film marked Dhanush's debut in Hindi cinema and went on to become a major success. The two then collaborated in 2021 for the film Atrangi Re. It skipped a theatrical release and was directly dropped on OTT due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The two reunited in 2025 for Tere Ishq Mein. It is the spiritual sequel of their first film Raanjhanaa with a similar backdrop. The film starred Kriti Sanon as Mukti in the leading role opposite Dhanush (Shankar). It explored love, heartbreak and transformation, and collected over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.
During promotions of the 2025 film, Dhanush spoke about how demanding Aanand L Rai's characters are. He said the roles need emotional depth and careful preparation. Speaking about Dhanush, the filmmaker praised him for his ability to fully surrender to a character and push himself beyond limits.
The new period action romance is expected to take their creative partnership forward. Details about the story, cast and timeline are currently being kept under wraps, but the genre shift has already created curiosity among fans.
Currently, Aanand L Rai is working on Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, and Nakhrewaalii, which introduces new actors. Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Idli Kadai, which received rave reviews. Moreover, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his 54th film, also referred to as D54.
