After Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Team Up For Fourth Film

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are reportedly coming together once again for a new film. This will be their fourth collaboration after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein. As per reports in the media, the upcoming project is a period action romance, a genre the duo has not explored together before.

After the strong box office performance of Tere Ishk Mein, the two decided to move ahead with another ambitious project. Reports suggest the film will be mounted on a big scale and set in a historical backdrop. While action will be an important element, the story will still be driven by emotions, something Aanand L Rai is known for.

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush first worked together in Raanjhanaa in 2013. The film marked Dhanush's debut in Hindi cinema and went on to become a major success. The two then collaborated in 2021 for the film Atrangi Re. It skipped a theatrical release and was directly dropped on OTT due to Covid-19 restrictions.