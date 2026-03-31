ETV Bharat / entertainment

After SRK's King Shift, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Dubai Shoot Cancelled Amid Us-Iran Tensions

A source quoted in the report explained, "The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew's safety." Instead of postponing, the makers reportedly chose to recreate the desert setting at a studio in Mumbai's Vile Parle.

The first change involved Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. According to a report, a desert action sequence originally planned in Dubai was dropped due to safety concerns amid the evolving regional situation. The sequence reportedly featured Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor and was scheduled to begin on April 9.

Hyderabad: Geopolitical tensions in West Asia are beginning to impact Bollywood film schedules, with two big-budget projects changing their shooting plans. After reports that a major action sequence from King had to be shifted, another production Welcome to the Jungle has also reportedly cancelled its Dubai schedule.

Interestingly, the shift may actually benefit the production as another source added that the indoor setup offers more control. "They've gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat," the source said a newswire.

Soon after this development, reports emerged that Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has also changed its plans. Director Ahmed Khan had initially planned to shoot a grand song sequence in Dubai. However, ongoing uncertainty in the region reportedly forced the team to relocate the shoot to Mumbai.

According to reports, postponing the shoot was not practical because the song features a large ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Coordinating dates again would have been difficult, prompting the makers to quickly find an alternative.

Confirming the change, Ahmed Khan told a news daily, "We will now shoot the song in Mumbai. It's a glamorous song with the entire cast." Reports suggest that elaborate sets will be built in locations like Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon to recreate Dubai-style luxury visuals, including nightclubs and private jets.

The back-to-back schedule changes highlight how international tensions are affecting film logistics. Large productions often depend on overseas locations for scale and authenticity, but safety concerns and uncertainty are forcing teams to adapt quickly. Despite the changes, both projects continue to move forward. King is reportedly aiming for a December 24 release, while Welcome to the Jungle is preparing to begin filming its relocated song sequence in mid-April.