After Shah Rukh Khan's Exit, Hrithik Roshan Lands Key Cameo In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Hrithik Roshan has reportedly replaced Shah Rukh Khan for a pivotal cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, marking their first on-screen reunion in decades.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The buzz around Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer 2 just got bigger. After weeks of speculation over which Bollywood superstar would make a special appearance in the sequel, reports now suggest that Hrithik Roshan has stepped in for a key cameo role after Shah Rukh Khan reportedly exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.
The latest news has created excitement among fans, not only because of Hrithik's inclusion but also because it marks a special reunion with Rajinikanth nearly four decades after they first shared screen space. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan is expected to shoot for his portions in Chennai on June 22 and June 23. While details about his character are being kept under wraps, sources claim that his role will be much more than a brief guest appearance.
The actor is reportedly set to enter the story at a crucial point and play an important role in helping Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, move the narrative forward. The makers are also said to be working on a fresh look for Hrithik. Multiple look tests are reportedly planned ahead of the shoot to ensure his character has a distinct screen presence.
One of the most interesting aspects of this casting update is the history shared by Hrithik and Rajinikanth. Back in 1986, Hrithik appeared as a child actor in Bhagwaan Dada, where he played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character. The upcoming collaboration brings the two stars together again after almost 40 years.
An old interview with Hrithik has also resurfaced online, reminding fans of his admiration for the Tamil superstar. Speaking about his experience as a child actor, Hrithik had said, "He was so gentle and caring. Whenever I messed up a shot, Rajini sir used to take the blame. He would say, 'Sorry, my fault,' but it was actually my fault."
He further recalled, "This happened every single time so that I, a child, would not get conscious."
Before Hrithik's name emerged, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly the first choice for the cameo. The possibility of seeing two of Indian cinema's biggest superstars, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, sharing screen space had generated immense excitement among fans.
However, reports suggest Shah Rukh had to decline the offer due to his packed schedule. The actor is currently focused on King, a highly anticipated project that will also mark the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Despite turning down the role, Shah Rukh reportedly conveyed his admiration for Rajinikanth and expressed interest in collaborating in the future when schedules align.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-India films in recent years. The sequel is expected to feature several prominent stars, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Mithun Chakraborty, alongside Rajinikanth.