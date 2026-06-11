ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Shah Rukh Khan's Exit, Hrithik Roshan Lands Key Cameo In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Hyderabad: The buzz around Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer 2 just got bigger. After weeks of speculation over which Bollywood superstar would make a special appearance in the sequel, reports now suggest that Hrithik Roshan has stepped in for a key cameo role after Shah Rukh Khan reportedly exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The latest news has created excitement among fans, not only because of Hrithik's inclusion but also because it marks a special reunion with Rajinikanth nearly four decades after they first shared screen space. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan is expected to shoot for his portions in Chennai on June 22 and June 23. While details about his character are being kept under wraps, sources claim that his role will be much more than a brief guest appearance.

The actor is reportedly set to enter the story at a crucial point and play an important role in helping Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, move the narrative forward. The makers are also said to be working on a fresh look for Hrithik. Multiple look tests are reportedly planned ahead of the shoot to ensure his character has a distinct screen presence.

One of the most interesting aspects of this casting update is the history shared by Hrithik and Rajinikanth. Back in 1986, Hrithik appeared as a child actor in Bhagwaan Dada, where he played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character. The upcoming collaboration brings the two stars together again after almost 40 years.