After Shah Rukh, Nayanthara Teams Up With Salman Khan In Dil Raju's SVC63
After Jawan, Nayanthara joins Salman Khan in SVC63, a big-budget action film by Vamshi Paidipally, set to begin shooting in April 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, actor Nayanthara is now set to share screen space with Salman Khan in an upcoming big-budget film, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.
This will be Nayanthara's second Bollywood outing after her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The makers recently confirmed her casting through a social media post.
Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a picture featuring Salman Khan and Nayanthara and welcomed her on board. The caption read, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence, @nayanthara joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway. #SVC63."
A day before this, Salman Khan had officially announced his collaboration with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally. He revealed that the film will go on floors in April 2026. The makers also described the film as a grand cinematic venture.
Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi pic.twitter.com/RuK0KWq2HU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2026
In another post, the production house praised Salman Khan and wrote, "#SalmanKhan- A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory."
#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … 💥💥💥— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 30, 2026
Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 🔥#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April…… pic.twitter.com/2CdrVeFU1I
According to sources close to the project, the film will be mounted on a very large scale. An insider told a newswire, "Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It's a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly."
The film is expected to have a strong pan-India appeal and will feature actors from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. The makers are planning it as a theatrical spectacle aimed at a wide audience.
Sharing more details, the source added, "The film is designed as a large-scale theatrical spectacle with a strong pan-India appeal. The shoot is scheduled to begin in April, and the makers are aiming for a big-screen release in 2027."
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming war film Maatrubhumi, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. After completing his promotional commitments and other work, the actor will begin shooting for SVC63.
Apart from this project, Salman also has an action-comedy film lined up with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Reports suggest that this film may go on floors by the end of 2026.