ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Shah Rukh, Nayanthara Teams Up With Salman Khan In Dil Raju's SVC63

After Shah Rukh, Nayanthara Teams Up With Salman Khan In Dil Raju's SVC63 ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, actor Nayanthara is now set to share screen space with Salman Khan in an upcoming big-budget film, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. This will be Nayanthara's second Bollywood outing after her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The makers recently confirmed her casting through a social media post. Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a picture featuring Salman Khan and Nayanthara and welcomed her on board. The caption read, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence, @nayanthara joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway. #SVC63." A day before this, Salman Khan had officially announced his collaboration with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally. He revealed that the film will go on floors in April 2026. The makers also described the film as a grand cinematic venture.