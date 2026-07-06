ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Satluj Is Removed, Diljit Dosanjh Says, 'Once It's Online, It Never Gets Deleted... I'm With Punjab Till I Die'

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after his film Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India just two days after its release. Addressing fans through an Instagram Live, the actor said he had expected the film to be taken down and urged those who had already watched it to share it with others.

Thanking viewers for supporting the film, Diljit said he had always feared that Satluj would face another setback after finally reaching audiences. "I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected," he said.

The actor explained that the team intentionally avoided promoting the film because they were unsure how long it would remain available. "That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film online without any promotion. If we had promoted it, the film would probably not have been released at all," he added.

Despite its removal, Diljit said he was happy that many people had already managed to watch and download the film. Saying that digital content cannot truly disappear, he encouraged viewers to continue sharing it.

"But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people were watching the film. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you," he said.