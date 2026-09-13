ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Saiyaara, Mohit Suri Teams Up With Ram Gopal Varma For 'Love Dish Full Of Gangster Curry'

Hyderabad: Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri could soon be joining hands for an exciting project. RGV created a buzz on social media after sharing a picture with the Saiyaara director and teasing their collaboration in his signature style. On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a selfie with Suri. The two filmmakers were seen smiling for the camera as RGV dropped a quirky hint about what they could be working on together.

Sharing the picture, the Satya filmmaker wrote, "Me and #Saiyaara's @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (sic)." While RGV did not reveal any further details about the project, his post was enough to get fans excited.

The filmmaker's mention of a "love dish" and "gangster curry" has also sparked curiosity about the kind of story the two directors may be planning. Several social media users reacted to the announcement in the comment section. One fan commented, "Sir, just add that raw Satya–Company masala, mix it with Mohit Suri's signature music magic, and let your unique music taste do the rest. This gangster curry already sounds dangerously delicious."