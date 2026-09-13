After Saiyaara, Mohit Suri Teams Up With Ram Gopal Varma For 'Love Dish Full Of Gangster Curry'
Ram Gopal Varma has teased an exciting collaboration with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri, describing their upcoming project as a "love dish full of gangster curry."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri could soon be joining hands for an exciting project. RGV created a buzz on social media after sharing a picture with the Saiyaara director and teasing their collaboration in his signature style. On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a selfie with Suri. The two filmmakers were seen smiling for the camera as RGV dropped a quirky hint about what they could be working on together.
Sharing the picture, the Satya filmmaker wrote, "Me and #Saiyaara's @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (sic)." While RGV did not reveal any further details about the project, his post was enough to get fans excited.
The filmmaker's mention of a "love dish" and "gangster curry" has also sparked curiosity about the kind of story the two directors may be planning. Several social media users reacted to the announcement in the comment section. One fan commented, "Sir, just add that raw Satya–Company masala, mix it with Mohit Suri's signature music magic, and let your unique music taste do the rest. This gangster curry already sounds dangerously delicious."
Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026
The collaboration comes after Mohit Suri's massive success with Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The romantic drama emerged as a major hit and became the highest-grossing love story from India. Mohit is now reportedly preparing for another intense romance with Yash Raj Films, Ahaan and Aneet. However, it is still unclear whether RGV's latest post is referring to Mohit's upcoming film with the same team or a completely different project.
Fans have also started guessing about possible sequels or a fresh story that could bring together Mohit's expertise in romance and music with RGV's strong gangster-film style. Meanwhile, Varma is also busy with his upcoming horror comedy, Police Station Mein Bhoot, which features Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh. Speaking earlier about reuniting with Manoj after Satya, RGV had said, "Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol."
For now, fans will have to wait for RGV and Mohit to reveal what exactly they are "cooking". But going by the filmmaker's unusual description, their collaboration has already served up plenty of curiosity.