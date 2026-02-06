ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Retirement Announcement, Arijit Singh Teams Up With Salman Khan - Lulia Vantur For Tere Sang From Echoes of Us

The teaser of Tere Sang was released today and has already started gaining attention online. The full song is scheduled to release tomorrow, February 7, 2026. The track has been launched under Salman Khan Films Music, with Sony Music India handling the music distribution. The short film is directed by Joe Rajan and stars Deepak Tijori and Lulia.

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh is back in the news, this time for a new song that has surprised many fans. The singer has lent his voice to Tere Sang, the first song from the English short film Echoes Of Us. What has caught everyone's attention is that the song also features vocals by Lulia Vantur, who is often reported as Salman Khan's girlfriend.

This collaboration stands out for more than one reason. It comes at a time when Arijit has announced that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback singer. In a recent message shared with fans, Arijit wrote, "I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

His announcement came as a shock to fans across the country, making Tere Sang one of the last few releases they will hear in his voice. Many fans see this song as a special moment before his goodbye to film music.

The song has also drawn interest because of Arijit's long-discussed fallout with Salman in the past. Years ago, the two were believed to have had differences following an awards show incident. After that, Arijit's voice was rarely heard in films backed by the superstar. Over time, both maintained silence, and no public statements were made. This new release under Salman Khan Films Music is being seen by many as a quiet turning point.

Echoes Of Us marks Lulia's acting debut. She has previously sung several songs and has often spoken about Salman Khan's encouragement. In an earlier interview, she said, "The emotional support is very important. He believed in my voice when I doubted myself." The short film focuses on emotions, relationships, and unspoken feelings.