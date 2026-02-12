After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Receives Threat; Bishnoi Link Suspected
After Ranveer Singh received a threat, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was sent a threatening email.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: After actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice note, another Bollywood name has now come under the scanner. Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, has reportedly received a threatening email. The Mumbai Crime Branch has confirmed the development and is now investigating both cases together.
A Mumbai Crime Branch officer told a news agency that the sender used the email service to hide their identity and avoid digital tracking. Investigators believe that this may not be a random act. They suspect that it could be part of a larger attempt to scare well-known faces from the film industry.
This incident comes just days after Ranveer Singh received a threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice note. The message was reportedly sent to his manager's phone and demanded crores of rupees. Police said the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide their location and identity. Security outside Ranveer Singh's residence has since been increased, and his manager’s statement has been recorded.
Talking to a news agency, an officer involved in the case said: "We are examining the technical details and digital trails. Both cases are being probed seriously." Police have launched a manhunt to trace the people behind these threats.
The fresh developments come in the backdrop of the firing incident that took place outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house on January 31, 2024. In that case, five rounds were fired outside his Juhu residence. The Bishnoi gang had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.
The Crime Branch has invoked sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the Shetty firing case. Five accused were recently produced before a special MCOCA court and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. Officials believe that there may be an organised network behind these incidents.
