After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Receives Threat; Bishnoi Link Suspected

Hyderabad: After actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice note, another Bollywood name has now come under the scanner. Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, has reportedly received a threatening email. The Mumbai Crime Branch has confirmed the development and is now investigating both cases together.

A Mumbai Crime Branch officer told a news agency that the sender used the email service to hide their identity and avoid digital tracking. Investigators believe that this may not be a random act. They suspect that it could be part of a larger attempt to scare well-known faces from the film industry.

This incident comes just days after Ranveer Singh received a threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice note. The message was reportedly sent to his manager's phone and demanded crores of rupees. Police said the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide their location and identity. Security outside Ranveer Singh's residence has since been increased, and his manager’s statement has been recorded.