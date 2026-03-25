ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Rajinikanth Praises Dhurandhar 2, Old Video Of Him On Brother's Death In India-Pakistan War Resurfaces

Soon after his post gained traction, fans began sharing an old video of the actor speaking about a deeply personal loss - his brother, who died during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

He wrote, "What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar (followed by a salute emoji) box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every indian. Jai Hind."

The superstar recently lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar's movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. His post on social media quickly went viral, calling the film a "must watch" and hailing it as "box office ka baap."

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Rajinikanth has once again grabbed attention, not just for praising the recently released film Dhurandhar 2, but also for an old emotional video that has resurfaced online.

The video dates back to the time of the Kargil War, when a fundraising event was organised in support of the armed forces. At the time, the Tamil Nadu government under then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had mobilised relief funds, with contributions coming from across the state, including several film personalities.

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth shared his personal connection to war. He said, "Personally, I know what war is like. My elder brother, Nageshwara Rao, was an army man. He was in the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was injured and died during his treatment. More than the soldiers, it's the family members who suffer the most. I know that from personal experience. We can never compensate them for their services and pain."

He had also expressed strong views about the situation at the time. "They have agreed to stop, but there's no guarantee. If they wage a war again, I hope we attack them and finish them in one day. But more than that, they must fear to even attack us. India must become a superpower like Russia, Japan, or America. As Indians, we must contribute to that too," he added.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Aditya Dhar responded warmly to Rajinikanth's recent praise. Thanking the superstar, he said, "Sir, we've all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU... So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a 'must watch' feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life… Grateful beyond words, Sir."

Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19, has been performing strongly at the box office, reportedly collecting over Rs 580 crore net in India. The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.