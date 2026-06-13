ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Pranit More, Madhur Virli Faces Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Remarks On Rape Cases; Internet Demands Strict Action

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has landed in controversy after an old clip from his 2024 comedy special Love & Latex resurfaced online. The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users calling his remarks on rape cases insensitive and offensive.

The backlash comes at a time when comedian Pranit More is already facing criticism over controversial comments made during one of his shows. Amid the ongoing debate around comedy and social responsibility, internet users have now turned their attention to Madhur Virli.

The viral clip was recently shared on Instagram by a user who wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.” In the video, Madhur is seen discussing rape cases and making comments about a hypothetical situation involving rape and murder. His remarks quickly drew criticism from several social media users, who accused him of making light of a serious crime.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "How many standup comics need this moral policing and cancelling before they can understand basic human decency and just stop with their rapist mentality? Are these men really that dumb? It’s shocking."