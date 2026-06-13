After Pranit More, Madhur Virli Faces Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Remarks On Rape Cases; Internet Demands Strict Action
Comedian Madhur Virli faces online backlash after a resurfaced clip about rape cases went viral, days after Pranit More's controversial biryani show remarks.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has landed in controversy after an old clip from his 2024 comedy special Love & Latex resurfaced online. The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users calling his remarks on rape cases insensitive and offensive.
The backlash comes at a time when comedian Pranit More is already facing criticism over controversial comments made during one of his shows. Amid the ongoing debate around comedy and social responsibility, internet users have now turned their attention to Madhur Virli.
The viral clip was recently shared on Instagram by a user who wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.” In the video, Madhur is seen discussing rape cases and making comments about a hypothetical situation involving rape and murder. His remarks quickly drew criticism from several social media users, who accused him of making light of a serious crime.
Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "How many standup comics need this moral policing and cancelling before they can understand basic human decency and just stop with their rapist mentality? Are these men really that dumb? It’s shocking."
Another commented, "After Pranit, now MADHUR VIRLI, such an insensitive comment against rape victims. People are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed."
Many others also expressed their anger in the comments section. One user wrote, “R@pe jokes are not acceptable, goddamnit, they're not even jokes in the first place." Another comment read, “Standup comedy k naam pe sirf or sirf ..bakwas, vulgarity, senseless joke,0 humour.”
As criticism continued to grow online, Madhur Virli reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.
The controversy follows the recent backlash against Pranit More. The comedian faced severe criticism after an audience member at his show claimed that since he had spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date, he deserved a “return” on that investment.
Following the outrage, Pranit issued a second public apology. He said, "I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing, so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform, and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt."
He further asked for a second chance and said his future work would reflect his efforts to become a better person.