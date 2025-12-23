ETV Bharat / entertainment

Once Portrayed A Nobel Laureate; Was Part Of Oscar-Shortlisted Indian Movie, But Her Role Was Completely Erased

Hyderabad: Television actor Reem Shaikh, who portrayed the role of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai in the 2020 biographical film Gul Makai, was originally part of Neeraj Ghaywan's Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound. However, her role did not make it to the final cut of the movie.

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting part, has been receiving widespread appreciation across domestic and international film circuits. The movie has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards and is now in contention for a final nomination. The official nominations will be released on January 22, 2026, with only five films making it to the list.

Ishaan Khatter recently revealed that Reem Shaikh was originally cast opposite him and had filmed a whole romantic track that later got cut. In an interview with a magazine, Ishaan said that Reem was the love interest of his character, Mohammed Shoaib Ali, and that the scenes were part of the film's original version.

Speaking about the decision, Ishaan said, "It was a beautifully written track and was quite personal to Neeraj as well. We shot it. Reem Shaikh played the character, and she is incredible, and everybody loved it. But in the interest of the final film and what it needed, sometimes decisions need to be made. I have learnt this quite early that sometimes you have to kill the darlings."