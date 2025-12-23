Once Portrayed A Nobel Laureate; Was Part Of Oscar-Shortlisted Indian Movie, But Her Role Was Completely Erased
An actor who once portrayed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shot for Oscar-shortlisted Homebound, but her role was removed from the film's final cut.
Hyderabad: Television actor Reem Shaikh, who portrayed the role of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai in the 2020 biographical film Gul Makai, was originally part of Neeraj Ghaywan's Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound. However, her role did not make it to the final cut of the movie.
Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting part, has been receiving widespread appreciation across domestic and international film circuits. The movie has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards and is now in contention for a final nomination. The official nominations will be released on January 22, 2026, with only five films making it to the list.
Ishaan Khatter recently revealed that Reem Shaikh was originally cast opposite him and had filmed a whole romantic track that later got cut. In an interview with a magazine, Ishaan said that Reem was the love interest of his character, Mohammed Shoaib Ali, and that the scenes were part of the film's original version.
Speaking about the decision, Ishaan said, "It was a beautifully written track and was quite personal to Neeraj as well. We shot it. Reem Shaikh played the character, and she is incredible, and everybody loved it. But in the interest of the final film and what it needed, sometimes decisions need to be made. I have learnt this quite early that sometimes you have to kill the darlings."
According to Ishaan, Homebound was initially close to three and a half hours long. However, to comply with Academy Awards eligibility norms and improve pacing, the runtime was eventually reduced to around two hours. As a result, several portions, including the romantic subplot involving Reem's character, were removed despite positive feedback during internal screenings.
The actor clarified that the decision had no connection to Shaikh's performance and was purely a creative call. He also praised her work and professionalism on set.
Reem Shaikh is best known for her television work in shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She had earlier made headlines when she essayed Malala Yousafzai in Gul Makai, written by Bhaswati Chakrabarty, produced by Techno Films, and directed by HE Amjad Khan. The film is based on a Pakistani activist for girls' education and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai.
While the removal of Shaikh's role may appear harsh, such editorial decisions are not uncommon in filmmaking. Earlier this year, Hollywood actor Simone Ashley was also edited out of the final cut of the Brad Pitt starrer F1, despite being cast in a pivotal role.
Homebound is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, also titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway. The film explores the bond between two childhood friends, a Muslim and a Dalit, who pursue police jobs in search of dignity and social acceptance, only to face moral conflicts that threaten their friendship.
