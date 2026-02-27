ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Mahesh-Namrata And Nagarjuna-Amala, Vijay-Rashmika Join Tollywood's '2-States' Club

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially tied the knot. Known as 'Virosh' among their fans, the couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.

The wedding took place at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property situated in the picturesque Aravalli Hills. This hotel is known for its seclusion and picturesque surroundings. The reason behind choosing this venue was to have a peaceful and private wedding ceremony. Only family members and close friends were invited to the wedding ceremony.

With their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have become the newest addition to the '2-States' couples club in Tollywood, which consists of actors who hail from different states but are in love with people from different cultures.

Vijay, a Telugu star, and Rashmika, who hails from Karnataka, first worked together in the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama turned out to be a blockbuster and made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Telugu cinema. They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade. Though the film received mixed reviews, their performances were widely appreciated.

Soon after their films together, rumours about their relationship began circulating. The two were often seen at promotional events and private gatherings. Fans also noticed the similarities between their social media posts and holiday pictures. However, both actors decided to keep their personal lives out of the public eye and never publicly acknowledged their relationship until their wedding.

Their marriage now puts them among the list of other popular Tollywood couples who celebrate love beyond regional boundaries.

One such couple is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh Babu, a popular Telugu actor, met Mumbai-born former Miss India Namrata on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2000. Their bond grew slowly while working together. There was no dramatic beginning, just a friendship that turned into love over time.