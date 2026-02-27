After Mahesh-Namrata And Nagarjuna-Amala, Vijay-Rashmika Join Tollywood's '2-States' Club
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marry in Udaipur, joining Tollywood's '2-States' couples club alongside Mahesh Babu-Namrata, Nagarjuna-Amala and Varun Tej-Lavanya.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 27, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially tied the knot. Known as 'Virosh' among their fans, the couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.
The wedding took place at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property situated in the picturesque Aravalli Hills. This hotel is known for its seclusion and picturesque surroundings. The reason behind choosing this venue was to have a peaceful and private wedding ceremony. Only family members and close friends were invited to the wedding ceremony.
With their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have become the newest addition to the '2-States' couples club in Tollywood, which consists of actors who hail from different states but are in love with people from different cultures.
Vijay, a Telugu star, and Rashmika, who hails from Karnataka, first worked together in the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama turned out to be a blockbuster and made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Telugu cinema. They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade. Though the film received mixed reviews, their performances were widely appreciated.
Soon after their films together, rumours about their relationship began circulating. The two were often seen at promotional events and private gatherings. Fans also noticed the similarities between their social media posts and holiday pictures. However, both actors decided to keep their personal lives out of the public eye and never publicly acknowledged their relationship until their wedding.
Their marriage now puts them among the list of other popular Tollywood couples who celebrate love beyond regional boundaries.
One such couple is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh Babu, a popular Telugu actor, met Mumbai-born former Miss India Namrata on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2000. Their bond grew slowly while working together. There was no dramatic beginning, just a friendship that turned into love over time.
After dating for nearly five years, they got married on February 10, 2005, in a private ceremony. Despite the odds, such as the distance between them and family issues, the couple remained united. Namrata later decided to quit acting to concentrate on her family. They are currently parents to two kids and are known to be one of the most stable couples in the industry.
Another well-known '2-States' couple is Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. Nagarjuna first married Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, and they later separated. He met Amala while working together in films, and their professional association soon turned into friendship and love.
Amala once recalled how Nagarjuna proposed to her. In an interview with a newswire, she said, "Well, like movies, love and marriage also happened. Nag surprised me out of the blue and asked me to marry him. After all the euphoria and excitement subsided, I asked him, will we move to Hyderabad? he said, yes. I said, I don't have to rush to work?, he said, if you don't want to, you need. You can do whatever you like to do."
The couple married in June 1992 in a simple ceremony attended by close family and friends. Today, they are one of Tollywood's most respected families.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, too, joined the list. The duo first crossed paths while filming their movie Mister in 2016, eventually working together in the film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They disclosed their engagement in June 2023, having kept their relationship private for years. The couple married on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.
With Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starting a new life, fans are celebrating not only a celebrity wedding but also another love story that transcends state boundaries. Right from Mahesh Babu and Namrata to Nagarjuna and Amala, and Varun Tej and Lavanya, Tollywood is experiencing yet again a strong wedding that defines love as something that doesn't belong to any language, culture, or geography.