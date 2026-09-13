ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Historic Wembley Show, Diljit Dosanjh Announces Ahmedabad Concert On THIS Date

Diljit announced the Ahmedabad concert during his sold-out Aura World Tour performance at Wembley on September 12. The landmark show saw thousands of fans gather at the iconic London venue, with Diljit and his team later sharing glimpses from the historic night on social media. According to his team, Diljit performed in front of approximately 90,000 people, making it one of the biggest moments of his international career.

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh created a historic moment at London's Wembley Stadium before making another big announcement for his fans in India. Just hours after becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic stadium, Diljit confirmed that his Aura World Tour will next head to Ahmedabad. The singer will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.

The singer brought his signature energy to the stage, performing popular tracks while blending traditional bhangra with contemporary sounds and hip-hop. The official Instagram account of Wembley Stadium also celebrated the milestone and wrote, "The first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium - and this is why."

Amid the celebrations at Wembley, Diljit surprised fans by revealing the next stop of his Aura World Tour. Addressing the crowd, the singer announced that he would soon perform at India's Narendra Modi Stadium. Talking about the venue, Diljit said, "The biggest stadium is in India - Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gore group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha. Respect for them, bohot mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta."

He then confirmed the date, saying, "We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on 21 November 2026." He also greeted the Ahmedabad crowd in advance with, "Kem Cho, majaa maa?" The Wembley concert itself lasted for more than two hours, with Diljit performing some of his biggest hits, including Born to Shine, G.O.A.T., Lover and Hass Hass.

The performance marked a major milestone for Punjabi music on the global stage and further highlighted Diljit's growing international popularity. The Ahmedabad announcement also signals a bigger-scale return for Diljit in India. The singer had earlier performed across the country during his Dil-Luminati India Tour in late 2024, including a stop in Ahmedabad. For now, November 21 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the only confirmed date and venue for the upcoming India leg of the Aura World Tour. Details regarding tickets, pricing and additional concert dates are yet to be announced.