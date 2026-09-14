RamBola: After Hanuman Ansh, Vishal Chaturvedi Announces Film On Goswami Tulsidas
After Hanuman Ansh, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi announces RamBola, a spiritual drama based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi is taking up another spiritual subject after the success of Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker has announced RamBola, a new film centred on the life of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas. The project brings Chaturvedi back into the world of Indian spirituality, and this time, it is about a poet and saint.
Chaturvedi has teamed up with producer Mahaveer Jain for RamBola. He will write and direct the film, which is expected to look at the life, beliefs and journey of Tulsidas and the events that shaped his identity as a poet and devotee of Lord Ram.
Vishal Chaturvedi announces RamBola
The makers revealed the project on September 14 with a social media announcement. RamBola is being produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh. Mahaveer Jain Films will present the film.
The announcement described the project as the story of Goswami Tulsidas and was shared with the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi.
While details about the story are still under wraps, RamBola will focus on the life of Tulsidas and his contribution to Indian spiritual and literary traditions. The film will also bring his journey and his writings to a new generation of viewers.
With RamBola, Chaturvedi is continuing a creative path that he began with Hanuman Ansh. His previous film was based on Neem Karoli Baba and followed his spiritual journey. The film started slowly at the box office but later saw a major jump in collections and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.
Hanuman Ansh also helped Chaturvedi gain attention for choosing a lesser-explored spiritual subject for a theatrical film. His decision to follow it with a story about Tulsidas shows that spiritual and historical figures remain at the centre of his upcoming work.
Who was Goswami Tulsidas?
Goswami Tulsidas was a saint and poet who lived during the 16th century. He is best remembered for Ramcharitmanas, his retelling of the Ramayana in Awadhi. The work became an important part of devotional culture, especially in North India.
Tulsidas’ writings and devotion to Lord Ram have continued to influence readers and devotees for centuries. His life has also been explored through various literary and cultural works.
RamBola will now bring his story to cinema through Chaturvedi’s vision. The film is currently in development. The makers have not yet revealed the cast, shooting dates or release plans.
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