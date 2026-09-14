ETV Bharat / entertainment

RamBola: After Hanuman Ansh, Vishal Chaturvedi Announces Film On Goswami Tulsidas

Hyderabad: Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi is taking up another spiritual subject after the success of Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker has announced RamBola, a new film centred on the life of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas. The project brings Chaturvedi back into the world of Indian spirituality, and this time, it is about a poet and saint.

Chaturvedi has teamed up with producer Mahaveer Jain for RamBola. He will write and direct the film, which is expected to look at the life, beliefs and journey of Tulsidas and the events that shaped his identity as a poet and devotee of Lord Ram.

Vishal Chaturvedi announces RamBola

The makers revealed the project on September 14 with a social media announcement. RamBola is being produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh. Mahaveer Jain Films will present the film.

The announcement described the project as the story of Goswami Tulsidas and was shared with the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi.

While details about the story are still under wraps, RamBola will focus on the life of Tulsidas and his contribution to Indian spiritual and literary traditions. The film will also bring his journey and his writings to a new generation of viewers.