ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Dhurandhar's Blockbuster Run, Ranveer Singh Begins Pralay, His First Film As Producer

While the makers are keeping the plot closely guarded, Pralay is built around a simple but intense idea that what happens when the world people know begins to collapse? The story is set against Mumbai, with the team shooting at live locations across the city and its surrounding areas. That choice could give the film a different texture from a typical large-scale action movie. Instead of creating an entirely fictional world, Pralay appears to be placing its survival story in a city that audiences already know.

Hyderabad: After Dhurandhar's success, Ranveer Singh is stepping into a very different kind of world with Pralay. The actor has begun shooting for the end-of-the-world action thriller in Mumbai, and the project marks an important new chapter for him as he also takes on production duties. Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is being produced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, along with Ranveer's Maa Kasam Films. The film has been in technical pre-production for several months before going on floors.

That makes Mumbai more than just a backdrop. Its crowded streets, buildings, public spaces and familiar surroundings could become part of the film's tension as the characters try to survive a catastrophe. Ranveer will headline the film and play a physically demanding role. His decision to produce the project also makes Pralay significant beyond being his next acting assignment. It gives him a chance to have a creative stake in a film that is being positioned as an ambitious theatrical action thriller.

The film also brings Ranveer together with Kalyani Priyadarshan, who has emerged as one of the newer names to watch after the success of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra. She plays a pivotal role in Pralay, although details about her character are being kept under wraps. For Jai Mehta, the project is another move into large-scale storytelling after work across both film and streaming. He co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with Hansal Mehta and later directed the series Lootere.

Pralay is also an interesting choice for Ranveer after the Dhurandhar films. The two-part franchise put him at the centre of a gritty action world and became a major theatrical success. Pralay continues his association with big-screen action, but its survival-focused story gives him a new space to explore. The film is described as an original story centred on survival, courage and the instinct to protect what matters when everything familiar starts falling apart. The makers have also assembled a crew from India and abroad as they aim for a large-scale cinematic experience.

Hansal Mehta had earlier teased the ambition behind the project while speaking about the True Story Films slate, calling it the kind of film India had not made or seen before. Now, with filming finally underway, that ambition is moving from the planning stage to the screen. For Ranveer, Pralay could therefore be more than just the film that follows Dhurandhar as it marks his first step as a producer.