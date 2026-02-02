After Dhurandhar, Composer Shashwat Sachdev Makes Telugu Debut
Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev is making his Telugu debut with Nikhil Siddhartha's pan-India film The India House, which is currently under production.
Hyderabad: Music composer Shashwat Sachdev is making his Telugu film debut with The India House, an upcoming pan-India project starring Nikhil Siddhartha. Sachdev is best known for his work in Hindi films such as Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370.
The India House is currently being filmed and is moving ahead at a steady pace. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts in association with V Mega Pictures and is presented by actor Ram Charan. It is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, who has also written the story.
The makers recently confirmed that Shashwat has composed the music for the film. This marks his first project in Telugu cinema. The composer has already completed five songs, and parts of the song shoots are underway. The team has expressed satisfaction with the music so far.
With a political backdrop, The India House is a period drama set in 1905. It weaves themes of revolution, love, and sacrificeNikhil Siddhartha plays the lead role opposite Saiee Manjrekar. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in a key role.
The film also brings together an experienced technical team. Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, known for films like Baahubali and RRR, is handling the visuals. Production design is by Vishal Abani, while Mukesh Chhabra is in charge of casting. Costume design is by Rajini.
Producer Abhishek Agarwal is overseeing the production to ensure the film stays focused on its story and period setting. With shooting in progress, The India House continues to take shape as one of Nikhil Siddhartha's larger projects. Shashwat Sachdev's entry into Telugu cinema adds another new name to the film's team as work on the project continues.
