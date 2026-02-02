ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Dhurandhar, Composer Shashwat Sachdev Makes Telugu Debut

Hyderabad: Music composer Shashwat Sachdev is making his Telugu film debut with The India House, an upcoming pan-India project starring Nikhil Siddhartha. Sachdev is best known for his work in Hindi films such as Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370.

The India House is currently being filmed and is moving ahead at a steady pace. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts in association with V Mega Pictures and is presented by actor Ram Charan. It is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, who has also written the story.

The makers recently confirmed that Shashwat has composed the music for the film. This marks his first project in Telugu cinema. The composer has already completed five songs, and parts of the song shoots are underway. The team has expressed satisfaction with the music so far.