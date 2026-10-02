ETV Bharat / entertainment

After A Successful Hindi Run, Hanuman Ansh To Release In Telugu On THIS Date

After A Successful Hindi Run, Hanuman Ansh To Release In Telugu On THIS Date ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi biopic based on the life and teachings of spiritual master Neem Karoli Baba, is set to reach Telugu-speaking audiences. After completing a successful theatrical run in Hindi, the film will now release in Telugu in October.

Sharing the poster, Hombale Films wrote, “We are delighted to bring the much-loved #HanumanAnsh in TELUGU, for audiences to witness its divine brilliance on the big screen across the world. #HanumanAnshTelugu Worldwide Release on OCTOBER 9th by @hombalefilms.”

Production house Hombale Films has acquired the theatrical rights for the South Indian languages and will release the Telugu version worldwide. The production house announced the release date on October 2 through its Instagram account, along with a new poster of the film.

The Telugu release comes after Hanuman Ansh received a strong response from Hindi audiences. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film has emerged as a surprise success, with its story of faith, devotion and spirituality connecting with viewers.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who begins a spiritual journey after the death of his mother.

Looking for answers about life, death and human suffering, Lakshminarayan travels across North India. His journey eventually leads him towards a spiritual transformation, and he becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, along with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. The music has been composed by Shreyas Dharmadhikari, with Rishi Pathak also credited as music director. The film is produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi.

With the Telugu release, Hombale Films is looking to take Hanuman Ansh to a wider audience across South India. The film is also set to expand its reach to Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-speaking audiences. The Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh will hit theatres worldwide on October 9, 2026.