'Kaziranga Is A Lifeline For Our Wildlife': Adivi Sesh Urges Assam Govt To Prioritise Conservation Over Resort Development
Adivi Sesh urges the Assam Government to protect Kaziranga. He writes, "Development must never come at the cost of what we cannot replace."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Adivi Sesh has raised concerns over reports of a proposed resort development on land associated with Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The actor has approached the state government, asking officials to consider the possible harm to wildlife and the environment before moving ahead with any decision.
Sesh shared pictures of his letter on Instagram, explaining why protecting Kaziranga should be a priority. He pointed out that the region is home to several wild animals, including the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros, and warned against allowing commercial interests to put this natural wealth at risk.
"Kaziranga is more than a national park; it’s a lifeline for our wildlife and the endangered one-horned rhino. I’ve written to the concerned authorities, urging them to put conservation first. Development must never come at the cost of what we cannot replace," he wrote. The actor also tagged @savekaziranga and @inuetc in his post, adding the hashtag #JaiHind.
Kaziranga is one of India’s most important wildlife areas and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its forests, grasslands and wetlands provide a home to many species. Any major construction in or around such areas can raise questions about the safety of animals and the future of their natural habitats.
In his letter, Sesh asked the authorities to look beyond the immediate benefits of a commercial project and consider its possible long-term effects. He stressed that damage to wildlife habitats can be difficult to repair, especially when animals lose the spaces they need to survive and move freely.
"Nature does not belong to us; we are only its temporary custodians," the actor said, emphasising the responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.
Sesh also mentioned that tourism plays an important role in supporting local businesses and providing jobs. However, he said that such benefits should not come at the expense of the environment. He urged the authorities to think carefully about whether commercial construction in sensitive areas was worth the possible damage it could cause.
The actor’s concerns also extend to the people living near Kaziranga. He noted that many local families have long depended on the region and share a close connection with its land and natural resources. According to him, their views and needs should be considered before decisions are taken that could affect their lives.
Making his position clear, the actor said, "This is not about opposing development; it is about asking for development that is thoughtful, responsible and sustainable."
Sesh has asked the Assam government to review the reported resort proposal, share details about the land in question and arrange independent environmental checks wherever required. He wants officials to consider the legal aspects, possible harm to wildlife and the concerns of local residents before taking any steps that could permanently change the area.