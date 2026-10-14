ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Kaziranga Is A Lifeline For Our Wildlife': Adivi Sesh Urges Assam Govt To Prioritise Conservation Over Resort Development

'Kaziranga Is A Lifeline For Our Wildlife': Adivi Sesh Urges Assam Govt To Prioritise Conservation Over Resort Development ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Adivi Sesh has raised concerns over reports of a proposed resort development on land associated with Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The actor has approached the state government, asking officials to consider the possible harm to wildlife and the environment before moving ahead with any decision.

Sesh shared pictures of his letter on Instagram, explaining why protecting Kaziranga should be a priority. He pointed out that the region is home to several wild animals, including the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros, and warned against allowing commercial interests to put this natural wealth at risk.

"Kaziranga is more than a national park; it’s a lifeline for our wildlife and the endangered one-horned rhino. I’ve written to the concerned authorities, urging them to put conservation first. Development must never come at the cost of what we cannot replace," he wrote. The actor also tagged @savekaziranga and @inuetc in his post, adding the hashtag #JaiHind. Kaziranga is one of India’s most important wildlife areas and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its forests, grasslands and wetlands provide a home to many species. Any major construction in or around such areas can raise questions about the safety of animals and the future of their natural habitats. In his letter, Sesh asked the authorities to look beyond the immediate benefits of a commercial project and consider its possible long-term effects. He stressed that damage to wildlife habitats can be difficult to repair, especially when animals lose the spaces they need to survive and move freely.