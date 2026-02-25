ETV Bharat / entertainment

Adivi Sesh On Playing Two Opposites In Dacoit And G2: 'Switching Has Been Creatively Demanding'

Talking about switching between the two films, Sesh shared, "What excites me the most right now is how different these two worlds are. In Dacoit, everything is instinctive, emotional and deeply desi, it's about survival, pain and raw human choices. With G2, the approach is completely different; it's strategic, controlled and intelligence-driven, set in a very slick, global space."

Hyderabad: Actor Adivi Sesh is currently balancing two completely different worlds. On one hand, he is covered in dust and emotion for his upcoming film Dacoit. On the other, he steps into a sharp suit as a stylish intelligence officer in Goodachari 2 (G2). The actor says this phase of his career is both challenging and exciting.

In Dacoit, Sesh plays a rural character who is driven by emotion and survival. The story is rooted in grit and vulnerability. The film has been an intense journey for him. After recently wrapping up the final schedule, he said, "This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally." From writing the first draft to finishing the last scene, Sesh has been deeply involved in every stage of the film. He admitted that wrapping up the shoot felt "surreal and deeply emotional."

He also shared that Dacoit is not just another project. "It's a story that has stayed with me through nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions," he said. As the film heads toward its release, he hopes audiences feel the same honesty and passion that the team poured into it.

In complete contrast stands G2, the sequel to the hit spy thriller Goodachari. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film promises scale and style. This time, the franchise also features Emraan Hashmi in an important role. G2 is set for a grand release on May 1, 2026, in multiple languages. For Sesh, moving between these two mindsets is not easy. "Switching between these mindsets has been creatively demanding, but that's also what makes this phase so fulfilling for me as an actor," he explained.

