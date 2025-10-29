ETV Bharat / entertainment

How A Doomed Dream To Make India's Biggest Film Kept Aditya Dhar Away From Direction For Six Years After Blockbuster Debut

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is all set to hit big screens on December 5. The film is said to cap the year on a high note. At the helm of this action thriller is Aditya Dhar, who not only directs but also writes and produces the film. Presented by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is jointly bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande and B62 Studios, a banner founded by brothers Aditya and Lokesh Dhar.

With Dhurandhar, Aditya returns to the director's chair after a six-year-long hiatus. His debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), was both a critical and commercial blockbuster. The film went on to become a blockbuster with collections of Rs 341.75 worldwide and Rs 244.14 crore net in India. The film was a defining project for Dhar on a professional and personal level. He won the National Film Award for Best Director, and Vicky Kaushal took home the Best Actor award. Aditya finding a life partner in Uri's leading lady, Yami Gautam, was a beautiful finale to a film that gave him many reasons to celebrate.

So, after such massive success, what kept Aditya away from direction for so long?

Born in Delhi with roots in Kashmir, Dhar was aiming for an even bigger follow-up after Uri. He had announced The Immortal Ashwatthama in 2021, reuniting with Uri producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Vicky Kaushal. Billed as one of India’s most ambitious projects ever, the film was envisioned as a grand-scale superhero epic. Vicky underwent intense preparation, and Aditya devoted years to pre-production. Yet, despite the buzz and anticipation, the project was eventually shelved.