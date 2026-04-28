ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Aditya Dhar Planning His Next Big Film With Ranveer Singh In The Lead? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, after delivering blockbuster movies like URI: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, is already moving ahead with his next big project. The director, known for creating high-energy, patriotic, and larger-than-life stories, has reportedly locked in a fresh idea and has begun developing it into a full film.

According to a report by a newswire, Aditya Dhar is planning to take his next film on floors by March 2027. While the project is still in the early stages, work is progressing actively. A source close to the newswire revealed that the filmmaker is quite excited about the concept and is currently focused on shaping the story into a full script before moving ahead with production.

What further adds interest to the project is the involvement of Ranveer Singh in it. Reportedly, he has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of the male lead in the movie. An accomplished and versatile actor, Ranveer is said to be just the right choice for the part envisioned by Dhar. Nonetheless, it must be clarified here that talks are still on at the moment, and no official agreement has been signed yet.