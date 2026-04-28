Is Aditya Dhar Planning His Next Big Film With Ranveer Singh In The Lead? Read To Know
Aditya Dhar is reportedly developing a new film targeting a March 2027 shoot, with Ranveer Singh in talks to lead the ambitious, high-concept project.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, after delivering blockbuster movies like URI: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, is already moving ahead with his next big project. The director, known for creating high-energy, patriotic, and larger-than-life stories, has reportedly locked in a fresh idea and has begun developing it into a full film.
According to a report by a newswire, Aditya Dhar is planning to take his next film on floors by March 2027. While the project is still in the early stages, work is progressing actively. A source close to the newswire revealed that the filmmaker is quite excited about the concept and is currently focused on shaping the story into a full script before moving ahead with production.
What further adds interest to the project is the involvement of Ranveer Singh in it. Reportedly, he has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of the male lead in the movie. An accomplished and versatile actor, Ranveer is said to be just the right choice for the part envisioned by Dhar. Nonetheless, it must be clarified here that talks are still on at the moment, and no official agreement has been signed yet.
If things fall into place, this collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh could turn out to be one of the most exciting pairings in the coming years. Both are known for pushing boundaries in their work, and a film backed by Dhar’s storytelling and Ranveer’s screen presence is expected to create strong buzz.
The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, much like Dhar’s previous films. The filmmaker has shown a clear interest in telling high-concept stories with strong emotional and visual impact, and this new film is likely to follow the same path.
However, apart from all the above-mentioned, Dhar has also tasted success in his latest movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where the film is doing wonders at the box office and has already been reported to cross the mark of Rs 1800 crores globally, thereby becoming one of the biggest hits in recent times.