Aditya Dhar Hints At Dhurandhar's National Award Run After Film Misses 2027 Oscar Race: 'Hopefully Next Year'
Aditya Dhar hints at a possible National Award run for Dhurandhar next year, days after the film missed India's Oscar selection for 2027.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is hopeful that his blockbuster film Dhurandhar could bring him back to the National Film Awards next year. Dhar attended the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on Tuesday with his wife, actor Yami Gautam, who won the Best Actress award for Article 370.
While the focus of the evening was on Article 370 and Gautam’s achievement, Dhar hinted that Dhurandhar could be part of the National Awards in the next edition.
Speaking about his presence at the ceremony, Dhar said, “We are here for Article 370. We'll discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it's all about Article 370.”
His comment comes days after Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge were reportedly not selected as India’s entry for the 2027 Academy Awards. Jury member Vivek Vaswani later told a webloid that the jury did not consider either film to be an Oscar contender. He also said that the films did not represent Indian culture in the way the jury was looking for.
Vaswani revealed that Dhurandhar received four votes from the 14-member jury. Marathi film Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, was eventually chosen as India’s official entry for the 2027 Oscars.
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, was released in December 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, followed in March 2026.
Yami Gautam is all set to receive her first National Award. Article 370 won three major honours this year: Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Gautam and Best Music Direction (Songs) for Shashwat Sachdev.
Speaking to DD, Gautam said, “It feels great. This is the biggest validation any artist can receive. I think it is the highest honour that's presented to you by your country.”
She also said that she was still trying to take in the achievement and described Article 370 as a film that gave her the opportunity to do many things she had wanted to explore as an actor.
The 72nd National Film Awards recognise films from 2024. Since Dhurandhar was released in 2025, it will fall into the eligibility period for a later edition of the awards. Its sequel, released in 2026, could also be considered in a subsequent edition, depending on the applicable eligibility rules.