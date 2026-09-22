ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aditya Dhar Hints At Dhurandhar's National Award Run After Film Misses 2027 Oscar Race: 'Hopefully Next Year'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is hopeful that his blockbuster film Dhurandhar could bring him back to the National Film Awards next year. Dhar attended the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on Tuesday with his wife, actor Yami Gautam, who won the Best Actress award for Article 370.

While the focus of the evening was on Article 370 and Gautam’s achievement, Dhar hinted that Dhurandhar could be part of the National Awards in the next edition.

Speaking about his presence at the ceremony, Dhar said, “We are here for Article 370. We'll discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it's all about Article 370.”

His comment comes days after Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge were reportedly not selected as India’s entry for the 2027 Academy Awards. Jury member Vivek Vaswani later told a webloid that the jury did not consider either film to be an Oscar contender. He also said that the films did not represent Indian culture in the way the jury was looking for.