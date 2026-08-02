ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aditi Sharma Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws

Hyderabad: Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a complaint against her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and her in-laws, alleging physical and mental harassment, domestic violence and misuse of her bridal jewellery. Based on her complaint, Goregaon Police registered an FIR against Abhineet, his mother Urmila Kaushik and sister Kirti Kaushik. The case is now under investigation.

According to the complaint, Aditi has alleged that she faced harassment at the couple's Goregaon residence. The period mentioned in her complaint stretches from November 12, 2024, to March 9, 2025. Aditi and Abhineet reportedly first met during an online acting class in 2021. Their friendship later developed into a relationship. According to her complaint, the two began living together in Goregaon West in September 2024 and got married on November 12 that year, with the consent of both families.

However, Aditi has alleged that things changed soon after the marriage. According to her statement, arguments began over several issues, including her clothing. She has also alleged that her husband did not contribute adequately towards household expenses and would regularly take money from her. One incident mentioned in the complaint allegedly took place on January 1, 2025. Aditi has claimed that an argument over coffee escalated and was followed by further problems in the relationship.