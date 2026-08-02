Aditi Sharma Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws
Television actor Aditi Sharma has accused her husband and in-laws of physical and mental harassment, abuse and retaining her jewellery, prompting a police investigation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a complaint against her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and her in-laws, alleging physical and mental harassment, domestic violence and misuse of her bridal jewellery. Based on her complaint, Goregaon Police registered an FIR against Abhineet, his mother Urmila Kaushik and sister Kirti Kaushik. The case is now under investigation.
According to the complaint, Aditi has alleged that she faced harassment at the couple's Goregaon residence. The period mentioned in her complaint stretches from November 12, 2024, to March 9, 2025. Aditi and Abhineet reportedly first met during an online acting class in 2021. Their friendship later developed into a relationship. According to her complaint, the two began living together in Goregaon West in September 2024 and got married on November 12 that year, with the consent of both families.
However, Aditi has alleged that things changed soon after the marriage. According to her statement, arguments began over several issues, including her clothing. She has also alleged that her husband did not contribute adequately towards household expenses and would regularly take money from her. One incident mentioned in the complaint allegedly took place on January 1, 2025. Aditi has claimed that an argument over coffee escalated and was followed by further problems in the relationship.
She has also alleged that her husband became suspicious about her character and accused her of having an affair. According to the complaint, he would check her mobile phone and eventually started sleeping in a separate room. Aditi has further alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents. The actress has also accused her mother-in-law of retaining her bridal jewellery, which she has described as part of her stridhan. The jewellery allegedly includes gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles.
According to Aditi's complaint, she repeatedly asked for the jewellery to be returned but did not receive it. The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the allegations. No response from Abhineet Kaushik or his family has been made public so far.
For the unversed, the actor has appeared in several Hindi television shows and is known for performances in Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Rabb Se Hai Dua. Aditi has also worked across films and digital projects. She began her career with modelling assignments and music videos before making her mark on television. She appeared in the Hindi film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and later featured in the Punjabi film Angrej.