ETV Bharat / entertainment

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Trailer: Can Kay Kay Menon Turn A Chaotic Government School Into Delhi's Best?

Things take a dramatic turn when he learns that the headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board exam results will be selected for a government-sponsored training programme at Cambridge. Seeing this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Tripathi decides to transform Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya into one of Delhi’s best-performing schools.

The trailer introduces Gyaneshwar Tripathi (played by Kay Kay Menon), the easy-going headmaster of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a government school that is in complete disorder. The students are difficult to manage, the teachers lack motivation, and the school struggles with limited resources. Despite the daily challenges, Tripathi tries to keep things running with his quick thinking and unique approach.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya have released the trailer on Monday, July 13. It gives viewers a glimpse into a story about a government school and its determined headmaster. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, the seven-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on July 24.

However, the journey is far from easy. From uncooperative students and unmotivated teachers to overenthusiastic parents and unexpected hurdles, Tripathi faces one challenge after another. The trailer promises a fun-filled, emotional, and inspiring story about hope, determination, and the power of education.

Talking about the series, director Himank Gaur said, “A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days.” He added that bringing Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena’s vision to life with Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, the ensemble cast, and the young actors made the journey even more special.

Sharing what attracted him to the role, Kay Kay Menon said, “Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters, but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script.” He said that Gyaneshwar is a relatable character who knows how to handle difficult situations while still being a kind-hearted person.

Created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Himank Gaur and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the series also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in important roles. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will start streaming on Prime Video from July 24.