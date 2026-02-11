ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actress Tamannaah Assumes Roles As KSDL Brand Ambassador Amidst 'Non-Kannadiga' Row

Bengaluru: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia formally took on her role as the brand ambassador of KSDL, amid objections from some persons, including a BJP MP, who questioned the rationale behind picking a non-Kannada speaking actor to represent the famous Mysore Sandal Soap. The government defended its pick, saying Bhatia was selected based on merit and business considerations.

As part of efforts to strengthen the market presence of products manufactured by the State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), an organisation with a legacy of more than a century, the two-year tenure of Bhatia as the company's brand ambassador commenced on Tuesday.

As part of the occasion, at an event held here, Bhatia unveiled 57 products of the organisation, including Mysore Sandal Soap, which has now been introduced in a refreshed and contemporary packaging.

The products that have received innovative packaging include sandalwood oil, jasmine-scented soaps, perfumes, toothpaste, coconut oil, petroleum jelly and organic products, taking the total product portfolio to nearly 60 offerings.

With this launch, KSDL's future roadmap was clearly outlined. Several advertisements featuring Bhatia were also released on the occasion. Additionally, two coffee table books chronicling the organisation's rich legacy--Sugandha Siri and Aromatic Journeys--were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatia said, "Mysore Sandal Soap is not just a soap. It is deeply associated with emotions, childhood memories and nostalgia. It represents a perfect blend of purity and authenticity. Mysore Sandal Soap holds a special place in people's hearts, and I consider it a privilege to be associated with this institution as its brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, several people took to 'X' criticizing the state government's decision, choosing Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the state's iconic band, over Kannada actors. BJP MP from Chikkaballapura and former state Minister K Sudhakar asked, "Couldn't the traitorous Congress government in the state find Kannada film stars."

"Although many stars from our own Karnataka were eligible to be appointed as brand ambassadors for Karnataka's famous international brand Mysore Sandal Soap, a film actress from another state, from another language has been appointed as the brand ambassador by paying crores of rupees. This is yet another proof of the Congress party's anti-Kannada mentality," he slammed in a post on 'X'.