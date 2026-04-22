Actor To Indie Filmmaker To Mainstream Cinema: Geetu Mohandas' Journey To Toxic
Geetu Mohandas transitions from award-winning indie filmmaker to mainstream director with Toxic, starring Yash, marking her biggest project after acclaimed films Liar's Dice and Moothon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Geetu Mohandas' career has been anything but conventional. Starting out as a child actor, moving into award-winning independent cinema, and now helming one of India's most expensive films, her journey reflects a steady climb built on experimentation and artistic conviction. With Toxic, starring Yash, she is stepping firmly into mainstream cinema while carrying the sensibilities that defined her earlier work.
Born Gayatri Das on June 8, 1981, Geetu Mohandas began her career in front of the camera. She first gained attention as a child artist in Malayalam film Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare (1986), starring Mohanlal. Her performance earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. She continued acting through the late 1980s and later transitioned into adult roles, appearing in films such as Life Is Beautiful (2000), Thenkasi Pattanam (2002), and Nammal Thammil (2004).
Her breakthrough as an adult performer came with Akale (2004), which won her the Kerala State Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Despite a successful acting career, Mohandas gradually shifted her focus toward storytelling behind the camera.
Her directorial journey began with the short film Kelkkunnundo (Are You Listening?), whcih came out in 2009 in Malayalam. Produced under her banner Unplugged, the film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and went on to win multiple international awards, along with the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction in India. The project marked her entry into indie cinema and established her voice as a filmmaker interested in intimate, character-driven stories.
She followed it up with her feature directorial debut Liar's Dice (2013, Hindi). The socio-political drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014 and won two National Film Awards. It also became India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 87th Academy Awards. The film's critical acclaim positioned Mohandas as a promising independent filmmaker with global recognition.
Her second feature, Moothon (Malayalam/Hindi) released in 2019, further strengthened her reputation. The film was mentored by the Sundance Film Lab, and Mohandas received the Global Filmmaker Award at Sundance for the project. Moothon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and opened the Mumbai Film Festival that year. The film explored layered themes of identity and belonging, showcasing her signature emotionally grounded storytelling.
Now, Mohandas is stepping into mainstream territory with Toxic, a period gangster film starring Yash in a dual role as Raya and Ticket. The project is mounted on a massive scale, with a reported budget of Rs 700–800 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English. The film's subtitle, A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, hints at a stylised narrative, while its period gangster setting signals a departure from Mohandas' indie roots.
For Yash, who gained pan-India fame after KGF: Chapter 1 (2018, Kannada) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022, Kannada), Toxic marks another ambitious project. His dual role and collaboration with an indie-acclaimed director have heightened expectations. The combination of Mohandas' storytelling style and Yash's mass appeal has already generated significant buzz.