ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor To Indie Filmmaker To Mainstream Cinema: Geetu Mohandas' Journey To Toxic

Hyderabad: Geetu Mohandas' career has been anything but conventional. Starting out as a child actor, moving into award-winning independent cinema, and now helming one of India's most expensive films, her journey reflects a steady climb built on experimentation and artistic conviction. With Toxic, starring Yash, she is stepping firmly into mainstream cinema while carrying the sensibilities that defined her earlier work.

Born Gayatri Das on June 8, 1981, Geetu Mohandas began her career in front of the camera. She first gained attention as a child artist in Malayalam film Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare (1986), starring Mohanlal. Her performance earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. She continued acting through the late 1980s and later transitioned into adult roles, appearing in films such as Life Is Beautiful (2000), Thenkasi Pattanam (2002), and Nammal Thammil (2004).

Her breakthrough as an adult performer came with Akale (2004), which won her the Kerala State Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Despite a successful acting career, Mohandas gradually shifted her focus toward storytelling behind the camera.

Her directorial journey began with the short film Kelkkunnundo (Are You Listening?), whcih came out in 2009 in Malayalam. Produced under her banner Unplugged, the film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and went on to win multiple international awards, along with the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction in India. The project marked her entry into indie cinema and established her voice as a filmmaker interested in intimate, character-driven stories.