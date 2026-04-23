ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Voting Booth Not A Cinema Shoot': Actor Simran Slams Poll Day Drama By Celebrities

Hyderabad: Several Kollywood actors stepped out on Thursday to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drawing large crowds and media attention at polling booths across Chennai. Actors such as Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh were seen at polling stations, proudly showing their inked fingers after voting.

Amid the buzz around celebrity appearances, actor Simran shared a strong message on social media, urging people to treat voting with seriousness. Posting a picture of her inked finger on X, she wrote, “Let’s focus on the reality, avoid the drama, it’s a voting booth, not a cinema shoot. We are all one while we vote. Voting is not just my right, it’s my responsibility.” Her remark appeared to be a subtle dig at the heavy media attention and fanfare surrounding celebrity voters.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 PM. Officials allowed voters who had reached polling stations before the deadline to cast their votes. Voting began early in the morning under tight security and continued smoothly through the day.