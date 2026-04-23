'Voting Booth Not A Cinema Shoot': Actor Simran Slams Poll Day Drama By Celebrities
Simran urges voters to avoid drama at polling booths, calling it a responsibility, as celebs cast votes amid crowds during high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several Kollywood actors stepped out on Thursday to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drawing large crowds and media attention at polling booths across Chennai. Actors such as Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh were seen at polling stations, proudly showing their inked fingers after voting.
Amid the buzz around celebrity appearances, actor Simran shared a strong message on social media, urging people to treat voting with seriousness. Posting a picture of her inked finger on X, she wrote, “Let’s focus on the reality, avoid the drama, it’s a voting booth, not a cinema shoot. We are all one while we vote. Voting is not just my right, it’s my responsibility.” Her remark appeared to be a subtle dig at the heavy media attention and fanfare surrounding celebrity voters.
Let’s focus on the reality avoid the drama, it’s a voting booth not a cinema shoot. We all are one while we vote. Voting is not just my right it’s my responsibility. pic.twitter.com/jTIKKfStOa— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 23, 2026
Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 PM. Officials allowed voters who had reached polling stations before the deadline to cast their votes. Voting began early in the morning under tight security and continued smoothly through the day.
According to early trends, Tiruppur recorded the highest voter turnout at 62.97 per cent, while the Nilgiris saw the lowest participation at 50.42 per cent.
The election is witnessing a tough contest between the ruling Congress and DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance. At the same time, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made the contest more competitive, turning it into a multi-cornered fight.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth was among the first to vote, arriving early at his polling booth. Actors Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan were also spotted, though some observers noted that they skipped the queue to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, Vijay drew huge crowds at a polling booth in Neelankarai. His team was seen managing the crowd as he entered and exited the booth. At one point, a reporter’s microphone nearly hit his face, but the actor remained calm and composed.
Several actors also spoke to the media, encouraging people to step out and vote. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, which will decide the next government in the state.