ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Ties The Knot With Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth - See Wedding Pics

Shortly after exchanging vows, Samyukhta took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans to a series of pictures from their special day. She also posted a behind-the-scenes video that features their marriage preparations, heartfelt moments, and warm wishes from their loved ones.

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha Shanmughanathan tied the knot with cricketer and sports commentator Aniruda Srikkanth on Thursday, November 27. Their intimate wedding ceremony was held in the presence of close family members and friends.

Among them was popular television presenter and columnist Bhavna Balakrishnan, a close friend of the bride. Speaking about the couple, Bhavna said, "Sometimes opposites attract. Sometimes, similar people come together. Sometimes, ambitious people come together. Sometimes, loving people come together. But if two people came together as friends and healed each other in a very special manner, that was Ani and Sam. Wishing you two a beautiful life together."

The actor had hinted at her relationship with Aniruda earlier in August through an Instagram post. In the post, she opened up about personal struggles and rebuilding her life, writing, "Hi! If you are new to my page, let me reintroduce myself... I weathered the storm, and here I'm smooth sailing... P.s got a very cute Bf also Yaay! Happy endings."

Aniruda, the son of former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, has played for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Samyuktha, on the other hand, has delivered notable roles in Tamil cinema, including her recent portrayal of a police officer in director AS Mukundan's Madharas Mafia Company. She was also a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss