ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Samreen Kaur And Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Confirm Relationship, End Dating Speculation

Hyderabad: After months of speculation, actor-model Samreen Kaur and India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh have finally made their relationship official. The couple put an end to weeks of dating rumours with an Instagram post that left fans delighted.

On Sunday, Samreen and Arshdeep shared a collaborative post featuring a picture of the two embracing each other. Keeping the caption simple yet meaningful, they wrote, "My Person." That was all it took for social media to erupt with congratulatory messages. So far, the post has garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram.

The announcement did not come as a complete surprise. For weeks, eagle-eyed followers had been piecing together clues from the duo's social media activity, public appearances and travel posts. Their interactions had already sparked widespread speculation, making the official confirmation feel like the moment fans had been waiting for.