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Actor Samreen Kaur And Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Confirm Relationship, End Dating Speculation

Actor-model Samreen Kaur and cricketer Arshdeep Singh have confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post.

Actor Samreen Kaur And Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Confirm Relationship
Actor Samreen Kaur And Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Confirm Relationship (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: After months of speculation, actor-model Samreen Kaur and India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh have finally made their relationship official. The couple put an end to weeks of dating rumours with an Instagram post that left fans delighted.

On Sunday, Samreen and Arshdeep shared a collaborative post featuring a picture of the two embracing each other. Keeping the caption simple yet meaningful, they wrote, "My Person." That was all it took for social media to erupt with congratulatory messages. So far, the post has garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram.

The announcement did not come as a complete surprise. For weeks, eagle-eyed followers had been piecing together clues from the duo's social media activity, public appearances and travel posts. Their interactions had already sparked widespread speculation, making the official confirmation feel like the moment fans had been waiting for.

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen first gained national recognition after representing her home state at Femina Miss India 2018. That year she finished as a finalist. The pageant opened doors to a successful modelling career before she gradually shifted to acting.

Since then, Samreen has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and featured in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. She has also appeared in several music videos. Her popular collaborations include songs with Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa.

More recently, she was seen in Waniyo, a Kashmiri music video directed by filmmaker Danish Renzu and featuring veteran actor Soni Razdan.

With their relationship now out in the open, Samreen and Arshdeep have joined the long list of Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers whose love stories have made headlines. From Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the worlds of cinema and cricket have shared many memorable romances over the decades.

Before her name was linked with Arshdeep Singh, Samreen was rumoured to be dating YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, both had dismissed the speculation.

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