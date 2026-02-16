ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Rajpal Yadav Gets Interim Bail In Cheque Bounce Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim bail to actor Rajpal Yadav in the 2018 cheque bounce case. The court noted that he had already deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the complainant’s bank account as part of the bail process, paving the way for the legal relief.

The court also ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that the actor furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. A bench led by Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma has scheduled the next hearing for March 18.

Earlier this month, the actor was asked to surrender at Tihar Jail after failing to fulfil the payment commitments made to the court, which he promptly complied with. The High Court also adjourned the hearing on his bail application, but he has now finally received relief in the case, days after the film industry, including his friends, came forward to offer financial support.

Yadav was convicted and sentenced by the Karkardooma Court in a cheque-bounce case. However, the High Court suspended his sentence in June 2024 and today.

The case and Yadav’s financial troubles are linked to a film he made 14 years ago. The film titled ‘Ata Pata Laapata’ was released in 2012 and was directed by Yadav himself in his directorial debut. His wife, Radha Yadav, produced the film under their banner "Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd", which was named after his parents. Rajpal not only acted in the film but also worked on the screenplay, dialogue, and even music.