Is Raghava Lawrence Contesting In Trichy East Constituency For TVK? - Actor Responds
Raghava Lawrence addressed rumours about contesting from Trichy East on a TVK ticket, sharing his political stand and finally revealing the truth behind the speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has finally addressed the rumours about his political future and clarified that he will not contest from the Trichy East Assembly constituency for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a detailed 16-minute video, the actor said he felt compelled to respond after his earlier comments led to widespread speculation and criticism.
Lawrence said he was "forced" to release a clarification after his close friends, members of his organisation and his mother urged him to explain his stand. His previous remarks, including an analogy involving "stray dogs," had triggered backlash on social media.
Speaking about the rumours surrounding the Trichy East seat, Lawrence made it clear that he does not want to take a constituency where many long-time TVK workers have already put in years of effort. He said there are several party members who have worked alongside Chief Minister Vijay since before the launch of the party, and the decision on who should contest from Trichy East should be taken by Vijay alone.
Do your duty. Don’t expect anything in return.— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 30, 2026
As announced earlier, here is my clarification regarding the Trichy election and my recent press meet.
Thank you all for your love and support 🙏🏼#serviceisgod pic.twitter.com/JlIlkxVKdr
Explaining his view, Lawrence used a simple analogy. "If someone sowed a seed, watched it sprout, fenced and protected it, and then saw it grow into a tree and bear fruit, it would not be right for another person to come and pluck and eat that fruit. The one who sowed the seed should be the one to enjoy it," he said, calling it his idea of political "dharma."
Lawrence also shared how he believes he should enter politics if he decides to take the step in the future. "Do your duty. Don't expect anything in return," he said, adding that he would first like to join a political party as an ordinary member and work for three to four years. Only after earning the trust of the party leadership should he be given any responsibility, he added.
The actor also spoke emotionally about his long journey of helping children with disabilities. Introducing Rajagopal, a differently abled man whom he has supported financially for the past 20 years, Lawrence recalled how he first came to him seeking help. He said Rajagopal once misunderstood his intentions, attempted self-harm and was later saved after being rushed to hospital. Lawrence also revealed that Rajagopal later suffered a serious spinal injury and underwent emergency surgery.
"If this is the story of one person, imagine the case of the rest of those kids. We brought him up as well as the other kids in my own house," Lawrence said while explaining why public service has always been his priority.
He admitted that the criticism against him deeply affected him. "I'm well today because of people's money, and when they spoke ill of me, I felt very hurt. My mother was also in tears, urging me to quit politics once again," he said.
Lawrence added that he currently supports around 60 children and said seeing them celebrate Father's Day with him recently was one of the happiest moments of his life. He also stressed the important role his mother has played in every stage of his journey.
Clarifying another point, Lawrence said asking people whether he should enter politics was not wrong. "My mother was my first fan and best friend. If not for my mother's blessings, I wouldn't be here. Also, makkal theerpe magesan theerpu (The verdict of the people is the verdict of the Almighty). Others won't ask people before entering politics, but I did. They are the ones who have made me who I am. So, what is wrong in asking them?" he asked.
While ruling himself out of the Trichy East contest, Lawrence did not completely shut the door on politics. He said he wants to continue serving people and will announce his political plans at the right time. The actor also revealed that he is currently busy with the production of his upcoming films, Benz and Kanchana 4, and said he would soon share details about his political future and the party he plans to join.