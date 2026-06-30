ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Raghava Lawrence Contesting In Trichy East Constituency For TVK? - Actor Responds

Hyderabad: Actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has finally addressed the rumours about his political future and clarified that he will not contest from the Trichy East Assembly constituency for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a detailed 16-minute video, the actor said he felt compelled to respond after his earlier comments led to widespread speculation and criticism.

Lawrence said he was "forced" to release a clarification after his close friends, members of his organisation and his mother urged him to explain his stand. His previous remarks, including an analogy involving "stray dogs," had triggered backlash on social media.

Speaking about the rumours surrounding the Trichy East seat, Lawrence made it clear that he does not want to take a constituency where many long-time TVK workers have already put in years of effort. He said there are several party members who have worked alongside Chief Minister Vijay since before the launch of the party, and the decision on who should contest from Trichy East should be taken by Vijay alone.

Explaining his view, Lawrence used a simple analogy. "If someone sowed a seed, watched it sprout, fenced and protected it, and then saw it grow into a tree and bear fruit, it would not be right for another person to come and pluck and eat that fruit. The one who sowed the seed should be the one to enjoy it," he said, calling it his idea of political "dharma."

Lawrence also shared how he believes he should enter politics if he decides to take the step in the future. "Do your duty. Don't expect anything in return," he said, adding that he would first like to join a political party as an ordinary member and work for three to four years. Only after earning the trust of the party leadership should he be given any responsibility, he added.